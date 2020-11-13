Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim: Fire and ice

Senior Isaac Noyd and junior Carter Seim have plenty of stories about growing up around each other as boys and athletes. One of the more interesting is the time Noyd's brother, Alex, cracked his head on a gas meter in a pickup game.
Without getting into the gory details, needless to say, there's quite a bit of shared history. Noyd and Seim have been playing football together for nearly a decade, starting with organized competition in the third and fourth grade.
The duo has won multiple youth championships. In their final season sharing the backfield, Seim and Noyd are aiming for their biggest accomplishment yet - a state title.
The Cougars are well on their way after starting the season 11-0 and leading the nation in rushing yards for those teams that enter statistics on MaxPreps.com. Cross County has rushed for 4,988 yards.. Noyd has 2,065 of that title while Seim has run for 1,935.
"It's pretty cool. It shows a lot about our offensive line," Noyd said. "Without them, Carter and I wouldn't be able to rush for what we do."
With a pair like Noyd and Seim, it's no surprise Cross County has built a run-heavy attack. The Cougars have only attempted 20 passes compared to 422 rushing attempts.
Noyd and Seim have played running back their entire football careers and say the system fits their style.
"It kind of goes with our offense. Our coaches need someone who can run the ball and by physical," Seim said. "I think that's what me and Isaac ended up being good at, and it helps our team."
The two running backs split carries almost evenly. Noyd carries the ball just over 14 times a game and Seim has nearly 13 attempts.
Head coach Hayden DeLano said it wasn't until the end of last year when he fully realized the talent the duo possessed. Cross County came into a game against Exeter-Milligan/Friend with a 3-4 record and struggling to move the ball consistently. Offensive coordinator Matt Carroll came up with an offset wildcat single-wing formation.
"I told him he could run it on two-point conversions only going into the playoffs," DeLano said. "We saw it live and thought that might work a little bit. We've worked on that and doctored it up, and it's grown into the monster that it is."
Though there's only so many carries to go around, Noyd and Seim say there isn't any conflict between them. In fact, the two said they like when the other is doing well because it allows both to stay fresh.
"We try to be pretty supportive for each other," Noyd said. "The last thing we need is for us to be selfish."
Despite having similar stats, the two running backs differ in personality and somewhat in running style. Noyd has a fairly intense personality while Seim is more reserved - a fire and ice sort of combo.
"Isaac is more of the in your face, get excited, compete, show you how tough he is. Carter is more mellow," DeLano said. "They're polar opposites, but they both harness who they are. They're true to who they are. They don't fake it."
Their personalities also match their play styles according to DeLano.
"If you know Carter as a person, it kind of shocks you what he can do on a football field," he said. He's very calm, cool and quiet. But he can turn it on when he needs to turn it on.
"Isaac is very aggressive ... (he is) really a one-cut and go type of guy. He can bounce around a little bit, but the more he's stuttering his feet the less effective he is. His speed is unmatched. I'd say he's top five fastest in Class D1."
Seim and Noyd are now one game away from playing for a state title. Cross County will play Burwell on Friday at home in the semifinals for the D1 playoffs.
The Cougars lost in the semifinals last year.
"Going this far, last year we put a lot of work in, but fell short," Seim said. "If we would get this game and go to the championship that would mean a lot."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!