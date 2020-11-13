Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim: Fire and ice

Noyd and Seim have played running back their entire football careers and say the system fits their style.

"It kind of goes with our offense. Our coaches need someone who can run the ball and by physical," Seim said. "I think that's what me and Isaac ended up being good at, and it helps our team."

The two running backs split carries almost evenly. Noyd carries the ball just over 14 times a game and Seim has nearly 13 attempts.

Head coach Hayden DeLano said it wasn't until the end of last year when he fully realized the talent the duo possessed. Cross County came into a game against Exeter-Milligan/Friend with a 3-4 record and struggling to move the ball consistently. Offensive coordinator Matt Carroll came up with an offset wildcat single-wing formation.

"I told him he could run it on two-point conversions only going into the playoffs," DeLano said. "We saw it live and thought that might work a little bit. We've worked on that and doctored it up, and it's grown into the monster that it is."