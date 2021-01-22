Jacobs leads CHS swimming to three wins

Columbus High senior Ben Jacobs won two individual events and was the third leg of a relay win in Thursday's home swimming dual against Hastings.

The Tigers won both the boys and girls head-to-head scores and combined to win the overall score by 43 points. But thanks to Jacobs, it was much closer in the boys race. Columbus won three times on Thursday and Jacobs was a part of more than half.

Fellow senior Maddisen Schulz took the top spot in the girls 100-yard backstroke, and the team of Kaira Dallman, Mary Faltys, Shae Drymon and Schulz hit the wall first in the 200 freestyle relay.

Drymon and Morgan Johansen were close to joining Jacobs as a multiple event winner. They were both runners-up in two individual events. Josh Nelson was a two-time runner-up for the boys.

Columbus High swimmers set 33 new personal records overall.

"We lost three good boys because they moved away. We keep saying that. I don't think these boys have let it get in the way. They've just been like, 'This is my new spot, I'm going to step up,' and they're showing it," coach Alyssa Dillon said. "We do have a good amount of younger boys swimmers that are learning the ropes, but they keep stepping up and getting PRs."