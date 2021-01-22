Jacobs leads CHS swimming to three wins

Columbus High senior Ben Jacobs won two individual events and was the third leg of a relay win in Thursday's home swimming dual against Hastings.
The Tigers won both the boys and girls head-to-head scores and combined to win the overall score by 43 points. But thanks to Jacobs, it was much closer in the boys race. Columbus won three times on Thursday and Jacobs was a part of more than half.
Fellow senior Maddisen Schulz took the top spot in the girls 100-yard backstroke, and the team of Kaira Dallman, Mary Faltys, Shae Drymon and Schulz hit the wall first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Drymon and Morgan Johansen were close to joining Jacobs as a multiple event winner. They were both runners-up in two individual events. Josh Nelson was a two-time runner-up for the boys.
Columbus High swimmers set 33 new personal records overall.
"We lost three good boys because they moved away. We keep saying that. I don't think these boys have let it get in the way. They've just been like, 'This is my new spot, I'm going to step up,' and they're showing it," coach Alyssa Dillon said. "We do have a good amount of younger boys swimmers that are learning the ropes, but they keep stepping up and getting PRs."
Personal bests included Schulz 1 minute, 7.01 seconds in her backstroke win and three swimmers in the 500. Liz Svatora dropped by four seconds, Jonathan Reiff cut seven seconds, Jacobs hit a secondary state qualifying time by shaving off six seconds for a win.
Jaden Miller won the 100 butterfly, Josue Mendez was second and both came in under a minute. The girls 200 free relay (Freshour, Dallman, Schulz, Drymon) was second and is just .13 seconds away from making a secondary state mark. The boys 200 free relay improved time as well and is two seconds away.
The boys 400 free relay team of Reiff, Miller, Jacobs and Mendez, following a 33-second cut from last weekend, dropped more than two seconds again and is two seconds away from a secondary state time.
Other top girls results included Dallman second in the 50 freestyle, Mavzuna Rozikov, Julia Davidchik, Alex Freshour and Johansen second in the 200 medley relay, Schulz third in the 200 free and Svatora third in the 500 free.
Boys top marks following wins from Jacobs and Miller, and Nelson's two runners-up were Alex Settje second in the 100 breast and fourth in the 100 free, Saul Gomez fourth in the 50 free and second for the 200 medley relay and free relay.
Nelson, Settje, Reiff and Conor Stevens-Zobel made up the medley relay. Stevens-Zobel, Miller, Jacobs and Mendez made up the 200 free relay.
"Overall, the boys are stepping up, but so are the girls. We have a small junior class, but they already know what it takes to show leadership," Dillon said. "We just have an all-around good team. They're small, mighty and I love that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.