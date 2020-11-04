Jags read for rematch with Patriots

"We kind of switched around our rotations a little bit," Janke said. "We've been working a lot of our blocking. That first match we could not block it to save our lives. The last five matches we've had our best blocking games ever."

Janke said the main difference in the match will be defense. Howells-Dodge has been waiting for a chance to show it's improved team against Clarkson/Leigh and now finally has its chance.

"We wanted a rematch against them," she said. "It's a matchup we've been looking for because we regretted that first game. We're ready. We want to battle. We know they're going to come out and battle as hard as we do. It's whoever works hardest to get that ball and keep it off the floor."

There is added pressure to the first match since it's against a rival on the state tournament stage. Regardless of what happens after, Janke said the first round might be her team's biggest match of the trip to Lincoln.