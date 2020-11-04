Jags read for rematch with Patriots

Howells-Dodge volleyball head coach Taryn Janke started student teaching at the school in the spring semester of 2016, just a few months after the volleyball program's most recent trip to state.
So, not only will the state tournament be a new experience for all the players but also for the head coach.
"I think for the girls it's a lot of nerves, but also a lot of excitement," Janke said. "It's a good thing for them to experience."
Janke is in her second year leading the Jaguars whoe went 18-13 last season and lost in the first round of subdistricts..
That team lost four seniors, but the Jaguars brought in two transfers from Malcolm that have made an immediate impact - Grace and Ellie Baumert.
Janke said the main difference in the team this year was cleaning up mistakes and staying mentally strong.
"This year we've been talking about earning our points and earning our wins," she said. "If we make a mistake we just have to let it go and I think we've accomplished that a lot more this year."
The state experience will be new for the Jaguars, but its first-round opponent is very familiar.
No. 5 Howells-Dodge (25-4) and No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) are only nine miles apart from each other. Since 2012, the Jaguars are 10-5 against the Patriots, but Clarkson/Leigh has won four of the last six including a match earlier this season.
Janke feels her team has grown since that first contest and will look like a different group.
"That was probably one of our worst games in the beginning of the season," she said. "I know we look back on it, we haven't been on that low in a long time. We keep rising up and we've improved everything. I think Clarkson is not going to know what to do with us."
Sophomore Grace Baumert has been the leading force on Howells-Dodge this season, but Janke expects the Patriots to key on her. She hopes other players can rise to the challenge.
Janke mentioned players like Brooklyn Macholan and Carly Bayer as key pieces to the first-round match. Clarkson/Leigh's offense poses a different problem. They don't have one key attacker, but four players with over 120 kills.
"We kind of switched around our rotations a little bit," Janke said. "We've been working a lot of our blocking. That first match we could not block it to save our lives. The last five matches we've had our best blocking games ever."
Janke said the main difference in the match will be defense. Howells-Dodge has been waiting for a chance to show it's improved team against Clarkson/Leigh and now finally has its chance.
"We wanted a rematch against them," she said. "It's a matchup we've been looking for because we regretted that first game. We're ready. We want to battle. We know they're going to come out and battle as hard as we do. It's whoever works hardest to get that ball and keep it off the floor."
There is added pressure to the first match since it's against a rival on the state tournament stage. Regardless of what happens after, Janke said the first round might be her team's biggest match of the trip to Lincoln.
"We would like to at least get past this first game," she said. "This is a rival team. This is probably going to be our biggest game. You normally go bigger and better as you go up, but this is a team that's eight miles away. It's a big rivalry. They know they have to win this one and that we have to earn every single point."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
