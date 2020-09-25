Jensen shreds Lakeview defense

Central City quarterback Kale Jensen sliced and diced the Lakeview secondary in Friday's home game, passing for five touchdowns and 346 yards to lead the Bison to a 57-8 victory over the Vikings.
Lakeview's (1-4) offense didn't help matters. That side of the ball went three-and-out on the first three drives, punted on the next, turned the ball over on downs then threw a pick-six.
Central City (2-2) fumbled on the goal line its opening possession before Jensen threw three touchdowns in the first quarter on the next three Bison possessions.
"Their quarterback is very good," head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Their skills guys run great routes, and we did not tackle in space. Our offense did nothing to help our defense. We did not sustain drives and keep their offense off the field."
After Jensen threw for three touchdowns in the first quarter, Central City's Tanner Schneider returned an interception 55 yards for a score and Jensen added two more touchdowns through the air in the second to give the Bison a 43-0 lead at halftime.
Lakeview's second quarter remained a struggle. After throwing the pick-six, the Vikings punted on their next three possessions.
Lakeview had a chance to score before the half after quarterback Kolby Blaser connected with Mason Klug on a long completion and two pass interference penalties landed Lakeview in the red zone.
But time expired before the Vikings could take the zero off the scoreboard.
Schneider rushed for one more touchdown in the third and Blake Jensen threw a touchdown in the fourth.
Lakeview punted on the opening possession of the third and fumbled on the next drive.
Brock Mahoney was responsible for the Vikings' lone touchdown on a 5-yard rush with just under six minutes left in the game. Lakeview also was in scoring position at the end of the game but ran out of time.
In total, Central City had 536 yards and 16 first downs. Lakeview finished with 170 yards, 98 through the air and 72 on the ground.
Blaser finished the game 6 of 18 passing with 65 yards, 45 of which were to Klug on two completions. Mahoney rushed for 44 yards on 19 carries.
Adam Van Cleave and Turner Halvorsen led the Vikings in tackles with six each and Mason Viergutz intercepted one pass and recovered a fumble.
Lakeview was missing some keys players for the game, including some key blockers such as Austen Smith and Cooper Tessendorf.
"It doesn't help, but we have to have the next guy step up," Frenzen said. "Guys like Brock Mahoney came in and played with a lot of heart and effort."
Lakeview also struggled on third down, converting three of 17 attempts. The Vikings committed eight penalties for 81 yards.
The loss is the fourth in a row.
"We just talked about self reflection as far as our coaches are concerned and our players, making sure we do what we need to do to get the ship righted," Frenzen said. "Some of that is really watching film this weekend and taking a hard-long look at themselves, really evaluate themselves and same with coaches. Obviously we're all in this together."
Lakeview is in action next against West Point-Beemer (3-2).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!