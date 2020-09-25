Jensen shreds Lakeview defense

Lakeview was missing some keys players for the game, including some key blockers such as Austen Smith and Cooper Tessendorf.

"It doesn't help, but we have to have the next guy step up," Frenzen said. "Guys like Brock Mahoney came in and played with a lot of heart and effort."

Lakeview also struggled on third down, converting three of 17 attempts. The Vikings committed eight penalties for 81 yards.

The loss is the fourth in a row.

"We just talked about self reflection as far as our coaches are concerned and our players, making sure we do what we need to do to get the ship righted," Frenzen said. "Some of that is really watching film this weekend and taking a hard-long look at themselves, really evaluate themselves and same with coaches. Obviously we're all in this together."

Lakeview is in action next against West Point-Beemer (3-2).

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

