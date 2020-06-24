Junior Blues suffer through mistakes blown lead at Hastings

The hosts scored single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth. Two errors in the first led to a base runner that eventually scored, a two-out error in the third came around in the next at-bat and an error at second with two down in the fifth allowed a runner to score from third.

CUFCU also didn't help its cause at the plate, going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and 1 for 9 with two outs.

Columbus scored its lone run in the fourth facing a 2-0 deficit. Jacob Wagoner and Trevor Schumacher started the inning with back-to-back hits, the next two went down with a strikeout and a lineout but Jonathan Fernandez drove Wagoner in with a hard ground ball that ate up the third baseman. Schumacher was caught trying to advance to third, ending the rally.

CUFCU stranded a one-out double by Eickhoff in the first, Brennen Jelinek was left on in the second following a two-out walk, Eickhoff singled and Jack Faust was hit by a pitch in the third but were left on, a leadoff single in the fifth was erased on a double play, a leadoff single in the sixth was caught stealing and a two-out error in the seventh was sent back to the dugout in the next at-bat.

Columbus out hit Hastings 7-4.