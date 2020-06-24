Junior Blues suffer through mistakes blown lead at Hastings

Mistakes in Game 1 then a late comeback by the hosts in Game 2 handed the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues a doubleheader loss at Hastings on Tuesday night by finals of 4-1 and 9-8.
CUFCU committed four errors in the first game, three of which led to runs, led 8-4 through sixth in Game 2 but gave up four in the bottom of the seventh then lost in extra innings.
The losses dropped the Blues to 1-3 on the season following a doubleheader split on Friday at home. CUFCU is back in action on Thursday at home in a doubleheader against Kearney.
Kearney Post 52 hosted Hastings on Wednesday looking for its first win following an 0-5 start.
"We made some nice improvements growing from our games against Norfolk," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "The games were a little bit opposite of each other. We didn't walk anybody but had some errors. Then in the second game, we hit really well, had a great approach at the plate but walked nine or 10, played clean defensively, made some plays, but they deserve some credit. Their bats really came to life. We didn't give them any free ones that seventh inning. They just got some guys on and were able to string some hits together."
Hastings 4, Junior Blues 1: Columbus pitching only allowed one earned run but fell victim to teammates' mistakes in the field, ruining an otherwise solid start by Ryan Eickhoff.
The hosts scored single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth. Two errors in the first led to a base runner that eventually scored, a two-out error in the third came around in the next at-bat and an error at second with two down in the fifth allowed a runner to score from third.
CUFCU also didn't help its cause at the plate, going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and 1 for 9 with two outs.
Columbus scored its lone run in the fourth facing a 2-0 deficit. Jacob Wagoner and Trevor Schumacher started the inning with back-to-back hits, the next two went down with a strikeout and a lineout but Jonathan Fernandez drove Wagoner in with a hard ground ball that ate up the third baseman. Schumacher was caught trying to advance to third, ending the rally.
CUFCU stranded a one-out double by Eickhoff in the first, Brennen Jelinek was left on in the second following a two-out walk, Eickhoff singled and Jack Faust was hit by a pitch in the third but were left on, a leadoff single in the fifth was erased on a double play, a leadoff single in the sixth was caught stealing and a two-out error in the seventh was sent back to the dugout in the next at-bat.
Columbus out hit Hastings 7-4.
Eickhoff tossed four innings with three hits, two runs, none allowed and six strikeouts. Jaden Williams came on for the final two innings and gave up a hit, two runs, one earned and struck out six.
Hastings 9, Junior Blues 8: Columbus scored in every inning but the fourth and the seventh and pounded out 12 hits but it wasn't enough to hold back a late surge from Hastings.
Eickhoff went 3 of 5 with two RBIs and a double, Nicholas Zoucha was 2 for 4 and Colby Salak was 2 for 4 with a run driven in to lead CUFCU at the plate.
Bohden Jedlicka was the most effective of four Junior Blues pitches. He came on in the third and walked in a run with the bases loaded but then avoided any more damage with a flyout and strikeout.
He finished with 2 and 2/3 innings pitched, allowed just one hit, walked three and struck out three. Three other CUFCU hitters allowed 10 hits, nine runs, all earned, and walked six.
The Junior Blues led 2-0 on RBIs from Eickhoff and Braeden Schefus in the first but then gave up three singles and a walk for two Hastings runs in the bottom half.
Eickhoff gave his team the lead back on a two-out double in the second then Salak made it 4-2 on a two-out RBI through the right side in the third.
Two hits, two walks and a hit batter allowed Hastings to tie it moments later.
Jelinek stole home for a run and Salak came in on a wild pitch two hitters later in the fifth. Up 6-4, CUFCU made it 8-4 on a Kruse single with two on and a Yurisky Rivera single in the next at-bat.
Hastings then hit around in the seventh, staring the frame with a single, back-to-back walks then back-to-back hits for two runs. A one-out single two hitters later with the bases full tied the game.
Columbus went down in order in the eighth then gave up a leadoff single, stolen base and game-winning hit to left field.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
