Kamrath conquers Centennial

Scotus Central Catholic senior Ben Kamrath was somewhat surprised to see his 170-pound pre-tournament ranking when he arrived at Aquinas Catholic on Saturday.
Not that he was putting extra pressure on himself, but seeing his position on the bracket could have inspired some anxiety. After all, Saturday was his final chance to add Centennial Conference Champion to his list of achievements.
Rather than let the expectations overcome his focus, Kamrath responded another way.
"Once we got there and I saw I was the number one seed, I got pretty excited," he said. "I thought I'd have few pretty decent kids I'd have to beat, but I had confidence."
That confidence was rightly placed. Kamrath won three straight matches on his way to becoming the first Shamrock conference champion in two years. He was one of four Scotus medalists and two finalists. Junior Riley Eickmeier won two matches then lost by pin in the 160-pound title match.
"I would say my semifinals match against Marcus Eickmeier of Aquinas (was my toughest) because I had just wrestled him Thursday and I beat him 7-4. I felt like I should have pinned him," Kamrath said. "Going into that match, I felt like I wrestled well, I had a lot of confidence and I did end up pinning him in the third period, which I was happy about. Once I beat him to get into the finals, I felt pretty good about my chances."
Kamrath was the lone Scotus bright spot in a dual loss in the same gym less than 48 hours earlier. Aquinas won 13 of the 14 head-to-head matches and swept those by pinfall. Kamrath prevented a clean sweep of wins and pins in an otherwise lopsided affair.
He started Saturday by pinning Ben Simonsen of Fremont Bergan with 30 seconds remaining in the first before the rematch with Eickmeier. A scoreless first period led into a second where Kamrath started on the bottom, created a reversal and scored three nearfall points. Up 5-0 in the third, he added two more on a takedown 20 seconds in then converted that move into a pin with 1:07 showing on the clock.
Chrystian Wieczorek of Omaha Concordia led Kamrath in the championship match 2-0 until Kamrath escaped and found his own takedown before the end of the first period. Three reversals, two by Kamrath, had the Shamrock leading 7-4 after four minutes. Wierczorek scored the first points of the third and cut the lead to 7-6 on a reversal about a minute in. Kamrath responded with an escape, takedown and two nearfall points to wrap it up 12-6.
"I didn't try to put too much pressure on myself because I didn't want to overthink it," Kamrath said. "... I did think about the fact that I'm a senior. 'This is your last opportunity that you're going to get to wrestle at this conference meet. So, you might as well go out there and leave it all on the mat as long as you've got the chance'."
Riley Eickmeier made his path to a potential title with a first-period pin then a 16-3 major decision. Class C No. 2 Nolan Eller was waiting in the title match. It was another Monarch/Shamrock rematch. Eller repeated his success from the night before, again winning by first period-pin. Eickmeier is 24-7 on the season.
Paul Littlefield was third at 113 with three wins and a loss. He won 13-8, lost by pinfall to 28-6 Jakob Kavan of Aquinas in the semifinals then won by pin and 6-0 decision.
Grant Neville split four matches at 145, defeating one opponent 12-11 and the other by pinfall. Neville led his first-round match 12-6 then had to hang on when he was taken down and turned for nearfall points late in the third period. Neville then lost to 22-2 Cal Janke of Bergan, defeated Connor Johnson of GICC by pin with 14 seconds left in the first period and lost to Hunter Stutzman of Aquinas by pin eight seconds into the second period.
Tyler Cline was 0-2 at 120, Gabe Gassen went 1-2 at 126, Rudy Brunkhorst was 0-2 at 138, David DeLeon was 0-2 at 220 and Evan Ruskamp was 0-2 at 285.
Aquinas was the champion by almost 120 points ahead of runners-up Omaha Concordia. The Monarchs sent 13 to the finals and won 11 championships.
"This is probably the top," Kamrath said about where winning a conference title ranked. "It's not every day you get to see very many kids that are conference champions. It's definitely up there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.