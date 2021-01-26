Kamrath conquers Centennial

Kamrath was the lone Scotus bright spot in a dual loss in the same gym less than 48 hours earlier. Aquinas won 13 of the 14 head-to-head matches and swept those by pinfall. Kamrath prevented a clean sweep of wins and pins in an otherwise lopsided affair.

He started Saturday by pinning Ben Simonsen of Fremont Bergan with 30 seconds remaining in the first before the rematch with Eickmeier. A scoreless first period led into a second where Kamrath started on the bottom, created a reversal and scored three nearfall points. Up 5-0 in the third, he added two more on a takedown 20 seconds in then converted that move into a pin with 1:07 showing on the clock.

Chrystian Wieczorek of Omaha Concordia led Kamrath in the championship match 2-0 until Kamrath escaped and found his own takedown before the end of the first period. Three reversals, two by Kamrath, had the Shamrock leading 7-4 after four minutes. Wierczorek scored the first points of the third and cut the lead to 7-6 on a reversal about a minute in. Kamrath responded with an escape, takedown and two nearfall points to wrap it up 12-6.