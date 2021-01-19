Kamrath, Eickmeier rise to the top at Syracuse

Kamrath won 5-3 over Owen Wander of Syracuse, accepted a medical forfeit, pinned Louisville's Jake Wood in just 57 seconds and put Auburn's Cassius Cotton on the mat with 19 seconds remaining in the first period.

"A lot of those wins, they were very sound. It wasn't like they went the distance or were a surprise," Linder said. "Between Riley and Ben, they were in control of all of their matches."

Senior heavyweight Evan Ruskamp was in position to take gold as well after pins in his first two matches. He lost to Trent Hall of Auburn by first period pin in the third round but then bounced back and scored a pin over Toby Ambrose of Tri County with 23 seconds left in the first period.\

"I can't be more proud of Evan Ruskamp, the way he conducted himself and the way he came out and wrestled with intent and purpose," Linder said. "Anytime you can get your .500 or below .500 athletes to compete for first and second is huge. Sometimes in wrestling it takes a lot of luck, but you have to make your own luck. Evan definitely did that."