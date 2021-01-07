Kamrath wins on Senior Night

Scotus Central Catholic senior Ben Kamrath entered Thursday's dual against Schuyler knowing it was going to be his last time wrestling in front of his home fans.
The Shamrock stormed out of the gates in the opening moments of the 170-pound match, set the one with an early takedown and scored an 8-0 major decision win on Senior Night.
Unfortunately for the rest of the roster, Kamrath was one of only three SCC winners in a 62-10 loss to the Warriors. Freshman Spence Wittwer and junior Riley Eickmeier earned decision wins.
"It feels pretty good. I was kind of nervous because I was the first match and that's always kind of nerve wracking," Kamrath said. "It feels good to be able to win on Senior Night, last home dual of the year."
Kamrath chose to start the second period on bottom after building a 4-0 lead and flipped position for a reversal, extending the gap to 6-0. Kamrath rode out the rest of the second period.
Escobar chose neutral hoping to mount a comeback, but Kamrath shut down any late rally ideas with a takedown for the 8-0 shutout.
Despite an overall lopsided score, head coach Tyler Linder said he was proud of how his team wrestled.
"I think we did well," he said. "We started out with Ben right away and he goes out there and wrestles well and builds some momentum for our team. On Senior Night, there's nothing more than you want than for a guy like Ben to start us out with a win.
"Schuyler is obviously a really talented team that has all their weight classes filled. With where we're at with our roster right now, we know we're not going to be a great dual team."
Wittwer picked up a victory at 195 pounds defeating junior Gabriel Moyao 6-4.
He fell behind early after Moyao created a takedown but battled back and scored an escape before the end of the first. Moyao chose to start the second on bottom and escaped early, but Wittwer evened the match with his own takedown headed into the third. Wittwer elected to start on bottom to start the third. The freshman scored an escape and followed it up with a takedown. Moyao escaped but it was too little, too late.
"We weren't expecting that. We know as a freshman he's strong as an ox," Linder said about Wittwer. "He went out there and got himself in some difficult situations like young wrestlers will, but he fought. He had to scratch and claw for that one."
Schuyler won the next six head-to-head matches before junior Riley Eickmeier secured a 7-5 win over junior Jhony Escobar in the last match of the evening.
Eickmeier scored a takedown in the first but committed a penalty allowing Escobar to stay within one. He chose neutral for the second period but surrendered a takedown to fall behind by a point. Eickmeier stayed composed and escaped before scoring another takedown to take a 5-3 lead headed into the final two minutes.
Escobar chose bottom and escaped early on, but Eickmeier returned him right back to the mat with another takedown. He gave up one more penalty point but it didn't affect the outcome of the match.
"He had a couple of good takedown opportunities," Linder said. "Credit goes to Escobar for hanging in there with Riley. ...Those wins are big because they're district head-to-head wins."
Scotus will be in action next on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Archbishop Bergan Duals in Fremont.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com