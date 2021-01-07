Kamrath wins on Senior Night

Scotus Central Catholic senior Ben Kamrath entered Thursday's dual against Schuyler knowing it was going to be his last time wrestling in front of his home fans.

The Shamrock stormed out of the gates in the opening moments of the 170-pound match, set the one with an early takedown and scored an 8-0 major decision win on Senior Night.

Unfortunately for the rest of the roster, Kamrath was one of only three SCC winners in a 62-10 loss to the Warriors. Freshman Spence Wittwer and junior Riley Eickmeier earned decision wins.

"It feels pretty good. I was kind of nervous because I was the first match and that's always kind of nerve wracking," Kamrath said. "It feels good to be able to win on Senior Night, last home dual of the year."

Kamrath chose to start the second period on bottom after building a 4-0 lead and flipped position for a reversal, extending the gap to 6-0. Kamrath rode out the rest of the second period.

Escobar chose neutral hoping to mount a comeback, but Kamrath shut down any late rally ideas with a takedown for the 8-0 shutout.

Despite an overall lopsided score, head coach Tyler Linder said he was proud of how his team wrestled.