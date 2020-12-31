Kegler's Korner: 2021 Nebraska State Open

Columbus will be hosting the 2021 Nebraska State Open bowling tournament.
The Nebraska USBC board of directors voted on returning the state tournament to Columbus since last year's tournament was canceled after only running two weeks.
The Nebraska State Open bowling tournament rotates between six or seven cities in Nebraska. Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Norfolk, Hastings and Kearney are the current cities that are a part of that rotation. North Platte and Fremont have fallen out of the rotation due to the number of lanes available.
The Columbus USBC board, along with both bowling centers, are hoping for a successfully run tournament with the hopes of Columbus being added to the regular state bowling rotation.
The tournament is scheduled to start the weekend of March 6-7 and runs through the weekend of May 1-2 There is no bowling April 3-4 due to Easter weekend. Should any weekend get called off due to snow, May 8-9 is the snow date.
Boulevard Lanes is holding the team event. Saturday squad times are Noon and 3:30 pm. Sunday squad times are 8:30 am and Noon.
Westbrook Lanes is holding the doubles & singles events. Saturday has three squad times, and they are 8 am, noon and 4 pm. Sunday squad times are 8 am and Noon.
If anyone is interested in bowling in the tournament, you can pick up an entry blank at either bowling center. The cost is $30 per event. AE is $10 for scratch and $5 for handicap. There is also a scratch singles division for $10.
Every event will have two divisions. Team is 950 and above; the other is 949 and below. Doubles is 380 and above; the other is 379 and below. Singles and AE are 190 and above; the other is 189 and below.
Entries close Jan 31. All reservations not paid in full by closing date will be forfeited. Entries received after Jan. 31 will be scheduled first come, first served. No money will be collected at the tournament site. All fees must be paid in advance.
If any local teams or individuals are interested in competing, you can call Gary Hatcher at (308) 238-3914. If he doesn’t answer, he said to leave a message and he’ll return your call.
Last year, each bowling center had a merchandise table selling polo and t-shirts. There was also a raffle for a bowling ball to be given away each day of the tournament. If our local Columbus USBC board is planning on doing the same this year, it maybe asking for your assistance in helping out.
Last year, each squad at both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes held a 50/50 raffle, with the winning ticket getting half of the money and the other half going to our local bowling association. I’m guessing, they will be doing the same again this year. I will update you at a later date.