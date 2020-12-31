Kegler's Korner: 2021 Nebraska State Open

If anyone is interested in bowling in the tournament, you can pick up an entry blank at either bowling center. The cost is $30 per event. AE is $10 for scratch and $5 for handicap. There is also a scratch singles division for $10.

Every event will have two divisions. Team is 950 and above; the other is 949 and below. Doubles is 380 and above; the other is 379 and below. Singles and AE are 190 and above; the other is 189 and below.

Entries close Jan 31. All reservations not paid in full by closing date will be forfeited. Entries received after Jan. 31 will be scheduled first come, first served. No money will be collected at the tournament site. All fees must be paid in advance.

If any local teams or individuals are interested in competing, you can call Gary Hatcher at (308) 238-3914. If he doesn’t answer, he said to leave a message and he’ll return your call.

Last year, each bowling center had a merchandise table selling polo and t-shirts. There was also a raffle for a bowling ball to be given away each day of the tournament. If our local Columbus USBC board is planning on doing the same this year, it maybe asking for your assistance in helping out.