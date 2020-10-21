Kegler's Korner: Boulevard Lanes Sundowners League

Following league play, Hometown Insurance rolled a new season high team game and series with a 876 and a 2458. Cheryl Gossman, Kate Paprocki, Michelle Bruhn, Amanda Staub and Long all bowled for Hometown. It was no surprise that the high individual scores come from Hometown teammates. Long rolled the high game with a 223 (+53). Staub had the high series with a 608 (+98) with her high game being a 211 (+41).

League play saw Jen Fjell and Voichioskie hit the 70/100 club - at least 70 pins over average and 100 pins over series average. Fjell turned in the top performance of the evening. The 102 average bowler rolled games of 123 (+21), 178 (+76) and 153 (+51) for a 454 (+148) series.

A close second was Voichioskie, who rolled scores of 187 (+52), 151 (+16) and 214 (+79) for a 552 (+147) series. Missing the club by 10 pins was Connie Wachal who had a 192 (+60) game and a 496 (+100) series.

The next seven bowlers rolled games that were 30 pins or more above average. Gossman had a 173 (+60). Kayla Korger was next with a 176 (+57). Houdek rolled a 172 (+42). Brenda Sanne tossed a 190 (+38). Kubr shot a 185 (+38). Comte had a 183 (+37). Last, but not least, Tracy Roberts rolled a 139 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.