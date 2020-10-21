Kegler's Korner: Boulevard Lanes Sundowners League

This week we take a look at the Sundowners League from Boulevard Lanes. This eight-team, five-member league bowls every Thursday night at 6:30.
Shayla Long is the league secretary. The Sundowners bowl 34 weeks with the league divided into two 17-week halves with the winners of each half meeting in the championship match. Last season, there was no championship roll-off due to leagues being shut down in March.
The league named co-champions for last year, Wild West BBQ and 5:01 Club. Wild West BBQ won the first half, while the 5:01 Club was leading the second half when the season ended.
Lisa Kruger, Crystal Comte, Mary Lutjen, Pam Houdek, Patty Thege, Brenda Dolezal, Amy Bell, Diana Olsufka and Crystal Riley form the Wild West BBQ team.
The 5:01 Club is made up of Chris Markham, Teri Hoesley, Connie Perry, Julie Voichioskie, Julie Groteluschen, Becky Mason. Kim Arlt, Peg Ziola and Shirley Nelson.
At the start of league play Oct. 8, Wild West BBQ and Sahara were tied for first with a 21-7 record. The Sahara team is made up of Judy Machacek, DeAnn Kubr, Cindy Slusarski, Donna Gray, Stacie Rickert, Linda Cooper, Nikki Wagoner and Robin Wagoner.
Sahara owns both the high team game and series with a 868 and a 2454. On the Individual side, Shayna Hogan has the high game with a 234 and league high average with a 174. Shayla Long has the high series with a 611.
Following league play, Hometown Insurance rolled a new season high team game and series with a 876 and a 2458. Cheryl Gossman, Kate Paprocki, Michelle Bruhn, Amanda Staub and Long all bowled for Hometown. It was no surprise that the high individual scores come from Hometown teammates. Long rolled the high game with a 223 (+53). Staub had the high series with a 608 (+98) with her high game being a 211 (+41).
League play saw Jen Fjell and Voichioskie hit the 70/100 club - at least 70 pins over average and 100 pins over series average. Fjell turned in the top performance of the evening. The 102 average bowler rolled games of 123 (+21), 178 (+76) and 153 (+51) for a 454 (+148) series.
A close second was Voichioskie, who rolled scores of 187 (+52), 151 (+16) and 214 (+79) for a 552 (+147) series. Missing the club by 10 pins was Connie Wachal who had a 192 (+60) game and a 496 (+100) series.
The next seven bowlers rolled games that were 30 pins or more above average. Gossman had a 173 (+60). Kayla Korger was next with a 176 (+57). Houdek rolled a 172 (+42). Brenda Sanne tossed a 190 (+38). Kubr shot a 185 (+38). Comte had a 183 (+37). Last, but not least, Tracy Roberts rolled a 139 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.
Good luck to both Columbus Middle school bowling teams this weekend. The Columbus Maroon and Columbus White head out to Lexington this Sunday.
Until next week, Nebraska football is finally here. This Saturday morning, it’s the Huskers and Buckeyes. Both Boulevard and Westbrook would love to host you and your friends for the game. GBR.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly columns on Wednesday during the bowling season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!