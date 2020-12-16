Kegler's Korner: Boulevard's Sunday Nite Mixed League

Following league play last week, Pinpushers rolled the high team game with a 750. The high team series was shot by Suckless with a 2075.

On the individual side, Adam Korger tossed the high game for the men with a 265 (+61). Tyler Tunik and Jeff Johnson tied for the men’s high series with a 643. Christel Effa led the ladies for the evening with a 202 (+33) game and a 533 series.

There were a few others who had a nice night. There were three bowlers that made the 40/70 club - at least 40 pins over their average and at least 70 pins over their series.

Leading the way was Jacob Pales, who tossed a 167 (+46) and a 462 (+99) series. Nicholas Worsham had a 193 (+71) game and a 448 (+82) series. Last, but not least, Tonya Huhman shot a 188 (+48) game and a 494 (+74) series.

Seven bowlers rolled games that were at least 30 pins above their average. Jeff Johnson had a 258 (+56). Next was Lowell Brock with a 201 (+51). Josh French shot a 179 (+45). Brandon Ramaekers tossed a 224 (+42). Greg Hall rolled a 189 (+41). Tyler Tunik fired a 253 (+39). Finally, Karma Zysset had a 172 (+37). Nice bowling to one and all.