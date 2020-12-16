Kegler's Korner: Boulevard's Sunday Nite Mixed League

This week's featured league is the Sunday Nite Mixed from Boulevard Lanes. Gail Henke, league secretary, says the league has nine teams that bowl 34 weeks.
The season is divided into two halves, with the winner of each half meeting in the finals. A new champion will be crowned this season, as last season ended early due to COVID-19 and no league champion was crowned.
At the start of league play (Dec. 6), Quiet Brats sat in first place with a 40-20 record. Team members include Robin Wagoner, Nicole Wagoner, Brad Wagoner, Justin Krzycki, Terry Odgaard, Angie Ciboron, Jeff Kohl, Nina Wagoner and Shannon Anderson.
Suckless holds the high team game with a 780. Tonya Huhman, Craig Spohn, Adam Korger, Jeff Huhman, Bonta Lindahl, Marc Lindahl, Kayla Korger and Tony Jasper form team Suckless.
Pinpushers hold the high team series with a 2167. The Pinpushers are made up of Robyn Fiala, Mikaela Classen, Brent Fiala, Brandon Ramaekers, Craig Koehler, Thomas Kapels, Timothy Tannehill and Huntyr Schreider.
On the individual side for the ladies, Christel Effa owns the high game and series with a 231 and a 582. Robin Wagoner carries the high average with a 150.
For the men, Adam Korger has the high game with a 268 and high average with a 186. The high series belongs to Marc Lindahl with a 676. To be eligible for the high average, one must have bowled half of the league's games. At the start of play earlier this month, 15 weeks have been bowled.
Following league play last week, Pinpushers rolled the high team game with a 750. The high team series was shot by Suckless with a 2075.
On the individual side, Adam Korger tossed the high game for the men with a 265 (+61). Tyler Tunik and Jeff Johnson tied for the men’s high series with a 643. Christel Effa led the ladies for the evening with a 202 (+33) game and a 533 series.
There were a few others who had a nice night. There were three bowlers that made the 40/70 club - at least 40 pins over their average and at least 70 pins over their series.
Leading the way was Jacob Pales, who tossed a 167 (+46) and a 462 (+99) series. Nicholas Worsham had a 193 (+71) game and a 448 (+82) series. Last, but not least, Tonya Huhman shot a 188 (+48) game and a 494 (+74) series.
Seven bowlers rolled games that were at least 30 pins above their average. Jeff Johnson had a 258 (+56). Next was Lowell Brock with a 201 (+51). Josh French shot a 179 (+45). Brandon Ramaekers tossed a 224 (+42). Greg Hall rolled a 189 (+41). Tyler Tunik fired a 253 (+39). Finally, Karma Zysset had a 172 (+37). Nice bowling to one and all.
Until next week, CHS bowling coach Bob Jaster sent me their roster for the 2020-21 bowling season. The girls team members are seniors Madison Henderson and Zoi Goebel, junior Alex Holdsworth and sophomore Emma Moore. Brianna Eickhoff and Makayla Prather were also late additions to the roster. The boys team is made up of seniors Tyler Badura, Andrew Beck, Hunter Gassmann, Nic Gonzales and Joe McFarland, junior Wyatt Schott and freshmen Matthew Foley, Andrew Gassmann, Colin Jaster, Ryland Prokopec and Henry Renner.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his bowling column weekly during the season.
