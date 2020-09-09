Kegler's Korner: Bowling is back

Finally, the bowling season is upon us. Seems like it has been a long time since we last bowled; March, to be honest, back when COVID-19 shut everything down.
When this article hits the paper, most leagues will be in their third or fourth week of league play. So on behalf of our two fine bowling centers, we want to welcome back our bowlers. A couple of weeks back I spoke with Wyatt Ellis of Boulevard Lanes and John Eckholt from Westbrook Lanes about the upcoming season.
Ellis, Tom Kozak and the staff would like to welcome everyone to another great season of bowling and fun! Fall brings a lot of exciting times at Boulevard Lanes/Sahara. Most all bowling leagues are just about three weeks along, but it’s not to late to get a team together.
Boulevard Lanes also has their youth leagues that will be starting next week. If you or someone you know is interested in joining a league, please call 402-564-8022 and ask for Wyatt.
At Sahara you can catch the NFL, College, and MLB games on any one of their 28 televisions. They have the ESPN Game Plan, NFL Sunday Ticket and MLB Extra Innings packages, along with other sporting programs. They also have party rooms and a beer garden available for all occasions.
Ellis and the staff hope to see all of you this fall. They want to thank their fantastic customers for their patronage and are excited about the year to come.
Eckholt says Westbrook Lanes is excited to get another bowling season started. His staff consist of Justin and Jordan Eckholt. The Eckholt twins are co-managers of Lamplighter Lounge. Justin and Jordan can help you with any party needs you may have.
Lamplighter Lounge continues to serve up great food both day and night. Stop in and order one of their daily lunch specials, Monday thru Friday. Luann Moritz serves up a different special each day. Friday night is Wings Night with five different flavors; great for after work or after a Friday night football game. With 25 televisions, you can watch your favorite NFL team any Sunday with the NFL package.
New this season at Westbrook Lanes is Tom Kelley’s Pro Shop out of Omaha. Kelley’s can provide you with all the latest and newest equipment around. Westbrook will post the shop hours on Westbrook Lanes Facebook page.
Eckholt also wants to thank everyone who bowls, whether in league or open bowling. He wants to thank everyone that visits the Lamplighter Lounge. A special thanks goes out to Gary Muth and our local bowling association board for all the unpaid hours they put in to help the two bowling centers. A big thanks to all the league secretaries. Eckholt says they still have a few openings in some of their leagues, if interested, please give John a call at 402-563-3000.
Once again, Westbrook wants to thank all of you who help support them throughout the year. They work hard to make your experience fun and enjoyable.
Every Thursday morning during the season, each bowling center will send me their selections for bowler of the week from the past seven days. Most weeks they will pick one bowler from a men’s, women’s and a senior league. New this year, both centers will pick a youth bowler of the week as well.
They will also list the high game and series from the past week for both the men and women. Not all notable scores that are shot during the past week make the article. The bowlers are selected by Eckholt from Westbrook and Ellis from Boulevard. They make their selection from the media sheets filled out by the league secretaries following league play.
Both bowling centers do a great job on making their picks. So, without further ado, the honorees are listed in the boxes that follow this article. Both centers were allowed to name two or three weeks worth of bowlers of the week due to the late start of Kegler’s Korner.
Next week, we’ll take a look at the Columbus Middle School team. Their season begins this Sunday, September 13th, at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha.
