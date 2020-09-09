Kegler's Korner: Bowling is back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, the bowling season is upon us. Seems like it has been a long time since we last bowled; March, to be honest, back when COVID-19 shut everything down.

When this article hits the paper, most leagues will be in their third or fourth week of league play. So on behalf of our two fine bowling centers, we want to welcome back our bowlers. A couple of weeks back I spoke with Wyatt Ellis of Boulevard Lanes and John Eckholt from Westbrook Lanes about the upcoming season.

Ellis, Tom Kozak and the staff would like to welcome everyone to another great season of bowling and fun! Fall brings a lot of exciting times at Boulevard Lanes/Sahara. Most all bowling leagues are just about three weeks along, but it’s not to late to get a team together.

Boulevard Lanes also has their youth leagues that will be starting next week. If you or someone you know is interested in joining a league, please call 402-564-8022 and ask for Wyatt.

At Sahara you can catch the NFL, College, and MLB games on any one of their 28 televisions. They have the ESPN Game Plan, NFL Sunday Ticket and MLB Extra Innings packages, along with other sporting programs. They also have party rooms and a beer garden available for all occasions.