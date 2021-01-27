Kegler's Korner: Monday Go-Getters at Westbrook

This week's featured league is the Monday Go-Getters from Westbrook Lanes. The league has 11 teams that bowl 34 weeks, with two halves of 17 weeks.

Even though the league is divided into halves, the league doesn’t have a roll off between the winners of each half. The league champion is determined by most overall wins by the winners of each half. Last season, John Eckholt said the league named co-champions - the winner of the first half, along with the team that was in first place when the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Eckholt was unsure which two teams shared the championship.

At the start of league play, Smoke’s Raiders sat in first place with a 10-2 record. Ray Micek, Ron “Smoke” Kudron, Marv Rinkol, Gene Hegemann and Doug Johnson all have bowled for Smoke’s Raiders. The Lucky Strikes won the first half and have put themselves in position to challenge for the title. Barb Sampson, Ed Mathine, Warren Hellbusch and Gary Muth are members of the Lucky Strikes.

The Survivors hold the high team game with a 845, while the Swingers have the high team series with a 2380. Rich Braun, Don Everhart, Gary Jacobs and Rich Morgan bowl for the Survivors. Jim Thalken, Gary Stenger, Bob Lutjen and Steve Reichmuth make up the Swingers.