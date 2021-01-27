Kegler's Korner: Monday Go-Getters at Westbrook

This week's featured league is the Monday Go-Getters from Westbrook Lanes. The league has 11 teams that bowl 34 weeks, with two halves of 17 weeks.
Even though the league is divided into halves, the league doesn’t have a roll off between the winners of each half. The league champion is determined by most overall wins by the winners of each half. Last season, John Eckholt said the league named co-champions - the winner of the first half, along with the team that was in first place when the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Eckholt was unsure which two teams shared the championship.
At the start of league play, Smoke’s Raiders sat in first place with a 10-2 record. Ray Micek, Ron “Smoke” Kudron, Marv Rinkol, Gene Hegemann and Doug Johnson all have bowled for Smoke’s Raiders. The Lucky Strikes won the first half and have put themselves in position to challenge for the title. Barb Sampson, Ed Mathine, Warren Hellbusch and Gary Muth are members of the Lucky Strikes.
The Survivors hold the high team game with a 845, while the Swingers have the high team series with a 2380. Rich Braun, Don Everhart, Gary Jacobs and Rich Morgan bowl for the Survivors. Jim Thalken, Gary Stenger, Bob Lutjen and Steve Reichmuth make up the Swingers.
On the individual side, Hellbusch has the high game for the men with a 285. Marlin Rieck has the high series and high average with a 735 and a 205. Sampson owns all three of the women’s top honors with a 233 game, 559 series and a 176 average.
After league play Jan. 18, Smoke’s Raiders rolled the high team game with an 806. The high team series was shot by the Lucky Strikes with a 2305. On the individual side, the men were led by Ralph Jilg and Bob Hopp. Jilg shot the high game for the men with a 238 (+77) while finishing with a 641 (+158) series. Hopp rolled the high series for the men with a 670 (+133) on games of 230 (+51) – 224 (+45) – 216 (+37). Sampson led the ladies for the afternoon with a 196 game and a 576 series.
There were 10 other bowlers that tossed games that were at least 30 pins above their averages. Jerry Schmidt led the way with a 204 (+60). Hellbusch rolled a 222 (+49). Braun shot a 235 (+47). Lutjen tossed a 214 (+42). Reichmuth and Hegemann were both 41 pins over with games of 236 and 186 respectively. Next up was Muth with a 234 (+40). Kudron shot a 181 (+39). Walt Kimmel had a 201 (+38). Last, but not least, Sheila Thalken shot a 166 (+33). Nice bowling to one and all.
With two weeks completed in the Open & Women’s city tournament, here are the leaders: Cornerstone Bank leads the Open team division with a 3395. B J Oppliger, Tyrell Whalen, Tyler Boden, Gary Goodrich and Bob Hopp make up the Cornerstone Bank team. J P Trucking has the top scratch score with a 3274. Gary Muth, Shane Gottschall, Troy Paben, Kyle Brestel and John Eckholt bowled for J P Trucking.
Duane Stenger and Gary Stenger still lead doubles with a 1516, while Rob Brunken and Jim Murcek still hold the top scratch score with a 1446. Matt Walker leads singles with a 779, while Chad Horak’s 731 is the high scratch series. Gary Stenger still has the top all-events score with a 2182 while Kyle Brestel has the high scratch score with a 2124.
In the Women’s team division, Sunday Night Gals leads with a 3104. Diane Hoenk, Barb Sampson, Carleen Unger, Paige Sohl and Jane Moore bowled for the Sunday Night Gals. Karen Lesiak and Diana Lippstreu’s 1369 leads the doubles division. Lesiak’s 706 is the high singles score for the women. Hoenk leads all-events with a 1863.
Next week I hope to have the final results of the Open & Women’s City Tournament.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Telegram. Read his column weekly during the bowling season.