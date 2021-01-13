Kegler's Korner: Monday Night Strikers at Westbrook

This week, our featured league is the Monday Night Strikers at Westbrook Lanes. Gail Bomar, the league secretary, says Monday Night Strikers is made up of nine teams that bowl 32 weeks.

The winners of each half will meet to determine the league champion. Last season ended without a league roll off. Bomar said they instead named co-champions.

Ginger Moon Insurance and Lamplighter shared the title. Ginger Moon Insurance, which won the first half, is made up of Ginger Moon, Karen Lesiak, Bernie Podraza, Sue Medinger, Diana Lippstreu and Shayla Long. Lamplighter was leading the second half when the bowling season was shut down. Kim Hablitzel, Janis Sculley, Connie Sperling, Lou Stallings, Kay McKay, Maxine Goelz and Rita Houdersheldt form the Lamplighter team.

At the start of league play, Ginger Moon Insurance reserved their spot in the finals by winning the first half with a 48-12 record. Ginger Moon Insurance holds the top team series with a 2565. Lamplighter has the high team game with a 896.

On the individual side, Long owns all three of the top honors with a 258 high game, 717 high series and league high average of a 203.