Kegler's Korner: Monday Night Strikers at Westbrook

This week, our featured league is the Monday Night Strikers at Westbrook Lanes. Gail Bomar, the league secretary, says Monday Night Strikers is made up of nine teams that bowl 32 weeks.
The winners of each half will meet to determine the league champion. Last season ended without a league roll off. Bomar said they instead named co-champions.
Ginger Moon Insurance and Lamplighter shared the title. Ginger Moon Insurance, which won the first half, is made up of Ginger Moon, Karen Lesiak, Bernie Podraza, Sue Medinger, Diana Lippstreu and Shayla Long. Lamplighter was leading the second half when the bowling season was shut down. Kim Hablitzel, Janis Sculley, Connie Sperling, Lou Stallings, Kay McKay, Maxine Goelz and Rita Houdersheldt form the Lamplighter team.
At the start of league play, Ginger Moon Insurance reserved their spot in the finals by winning the first half with a 48-12 record. Ginger Moon Insurance holds the top team series with a 2565. Lamplighter has the high team game with a 896.
On the individual side, Long owns all three of the top honors with a 258 high game, 717 high series and league high average of a 203.
Following league play Jan. 4, Advocare Avengers rolled high team game with a 867. Joyce Sohl, Cindy Slusarski, Teressa Inman and Paige Sohl bowled for Advocare Avengers. The Avengers had only four bowlers, so the fifth spot was a straw score.
Ginger Moon Insurance shot the high team series with a 2286. On the individual side of things, Paige Sohl rolled the high game for the evening with a 226 (+43). Diana Lippstreu shot the high series with a 550. Lippstreu’s top game for the night was a 212 (+45).
The top performance of the evening was turned in by Wanda Doerr. The 132-average bowler shot a 172 (+40) game and a 481 (+85) series.
Six other bowlers shot games that were at least 30 pins over average. Connie Krzycki had a 187 (+38). Joyce Sohl shot a 159 (+38). Janis Sculley rolled a 180 (+35). Connie Wachal tossed a 189 (+33). Carolyn Hoppe had a 174 (+33). Last, but not least, Harriette Janicek shot a 158 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.
Until next week, the City Open and Women’s tournament is currently running at Boulevard Lanes. Call Gary Muth at (402) 910-6502 and reserve your spot.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Telegram. Read his weekly columns during the bowling season.