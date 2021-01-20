Kegler's Korner: Streamliner at Boulevard

Today we take a look at the Streamliner League, which is one of the original leagues that is still going since bowling was first sanctioned in Columbus. I discovered this while talking with the secretary of the Monday night early league at Boulevard Lanes, Jane Cline. Cline, who has been secretary for the league for over 30 years, tells me she thinks it is the only league still going from the charter members.
The co-ed Streamliner league is made up of seven teams, each with five members. The league bowls 34 weeks, with the season split in halves. The winners of each half will meet in the finals to crown the league champion. Cline said last season the league named co-champions, as the season ended without a roll off.
Cruise & Associates won the first half, while Boulevard Lanes was sitting in first when the season ended. Kelly Burge, Denise Reese, Tom Kozak, Kyle Brestel, Kassidy Benson, Mandi Canet, Karni Vath, Tyler Petersen, Jeff Kohl, Lisa Endorf and Sawyer Hahn make up Cruise & Associates. Virginia Pocwierz, Amy Samsel, Vicki Hanus, Kat Hughes, Pat Engel and Cline make up the Boulevard Lanes team.
D.T. Trucking reserved their spot in the finals by winning the first half of this season. Alice Tschantre, Caitlyn Byrnes, Michelle Tschantre, Bobbi Barels, Shelly Byrnes, Sami Byrnes and Bud Engel all bowl for D.T. Trucking. The second half is just three weeks along and Cruise & Associates sits in first with a 9-3 record.
At the start of league play Jan. 11, Cruise & Associates owns both the high team game and series with a 951 and a 2701. On the individual side of things, Kozak holds all three of the top marks for the men. He has a 258 game, 675 series and a 196 average.
As for the ladies, Jennifer Reynoldson has the high game with a 234. Cline holds the high series with a 565 and the high average with a 158. One must have bowled 50% of the league games to qualify for the high scores.
Following league play last week, Boulevard Lanes rolled both the high team game and series with a 945 and a 2522. On the individual side of things, Brestel led the men with a 268 (+56) game and a 653 series. The ladies were led by Hughes with a 215 (+65) game and a 546 (+96) series.
There were 11 bowlers that shot at least 30 pins above their averages. Leading the way with a 194 (+64) was Connie Kresha. Next was Michelle Tschantre with a 191 (+55). Pocwierz had a 193 (+45). The next three bowlers were all 37 pins over - Scott Dohmen with a 189, Monique Raitt with a 183 and Traci Happ with a 129.
Bud Engel shot a 195 (+35), while Dustin Gernstein had a 173 (+35). Cline and Cindy Garbers were both 32 pins above with games of 190 and 167, respectively. Last, but not least, Hanus rolled a 186 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.
Week one of the Open City Tournament is in the books. Stack-n-Steak is leading the team event with a 3337. Team members include Troy Paben, Patrick Meyer, Shannon Hendren, Mike Long and yours truly. Lotto Nebraska has the high scratch score with a 3185. Chad Horak, Rob Brunken, Mike Woosley, Jim Murcek and John Eckholt make up Lotto Nebraska.
Duane Stenger and Gary Stenger led doubles with a 1516. Brunken and Murcek have the high scratch with a 1446. Jon Faltys is leading singles with a 756 while Dennis Meyer has the top scratch score with a 721. Gary Stenger leads all-events with a 2182, while Murcek has the top scratch score with a 2105.
Until next week, this weekend (Jan. 23rd & 24th) is the last for the Open & Women’s City tournament. Call Gary Muth at (402) 910-6502 and sign up.
