Kegler's Korner: Streamliner at Boulevard

Today we take a look at the Streamliner League, which is one of the original leagues that is still going since bowling was first sanctioned in Columbus. I discovered this while talking with the secretary of the Monday night early league at Boulevard Lanes, Jane Cline. Cline, who has been secretary for the league for over 30 years, tells me she thinks it is the only league still going from the charter members.

The co-ed Streamliner league is made up of seven teams, each with five members. The league bowls 34 weeks, with the season split in halves. The winners of each half will meet in the finals to crown the league champion. Cline said last season the league named co-champions, as the season ended without a roll off.

Cruise & Associates won the first half, while Boulevard Lanes was sitting in first when the season ended. Kelly Burge, Denise Reese, Tom Kozak, Kyle Brestel, Kassidy Benson, Mandi Canet, Karni Vath, Tyler Petersen, Jeff Kohl, Lisa Endorf and Sawyer Hahn make up Cruise & Associates. Virginia Pocwierz, Amy Samsel, Vicki Hanus, Kat Hughes, Pat Engel and Cline make up the Boulevard Lanes team.