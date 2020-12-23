Kegler's Korner: Wesbrook Lane's Guys and Dolls

Sunday nights at Westbrook Lanes you will find the Guys and Dolls mixed league. League secretary Ed Brezenski says they have a 10-team league that bowls 34 weeks.
The league is divided into two 17-week halves with the winner of each half meeting for the league championship. The league uses a 100% handicap system, which Brezenski says makes the league very competitive.
At the start of the night Dec. 13, The Holy Rollers sat in first place with a 36-24 record with just two weeks left in the first half. Michael Foley, Mike Moser, Brittany and Seth Ahrens make up The Holy Rollers.
The high team game and series belongs to Old & Rusty with a 888 and 2373 respectively. Diane Hoenk, Barb Sampson, Jim “Hollywood” Henderson and Steve Hoenk make up Old & Rusty.
On the individual side of things, the women are led by Shayna Hogan and Jane Moore. Hogan holds both the high game and high series with scores of 269 and 671. Moore carries the high average with a 187.
For the men, Steve Hoenk and Dillon Lesiak lead the way. Hoenk has the high game with a 300 and carries the high average with a 216. Lesiak holds the high series with a 750.
Following league play, Old & Rusty shot both the high team game and series with scores of 748 and 2153. On the individual side of things, Paige Sohl led the ladies for the evening with a 203 game and a 582 series.
The men were led by Steve Hoenk with a 215 game and a 631 series. The Holy Rollers won all four games, raising their record to 40-24. They hold a four game lead over the second place team with just four games left in the first half.
There were nine bowlers that tossed games of at least 30 pins above their averages. Leading the way was Joyce Sohl with her 177 (+53). Next was Tammy Andersen with a 149 (+42). Michael Foley shot a 183 (+41). Jim Berry rolled a 197 (+38). Curly Hans tossed a 189 (+36). Marlin Svitak had a 200 (+33). Jeannie Oakley shot a 169 (+31). Next was Alexis Sliva with a 191 (+30). Last, but not least, Mike Moser shot a 186 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.
Columbus High’s boys and girls first-ever bowling season as a NSAA sanctioned sport began Dec. 14 at Westbrook Lanes against Fremont. Columbus split with Fremont. The girls won 16–5, with Madison Henderson and Alex Holdsworth each shooting a 391 series.
The boys lost 17–4, as Andrew Beck rolled 466 series. There is a 21-point scoring system used. A match includes two team games and a best two-out-of-three Baker match. Each team game is worth 8 points - one point for each individual head-to-head match and three points for winning the game. The final five points are awarded to the team to win the best of three Baker games.
December 15, Columbus High held a double dual at Westbrook Lanes with Bellevue East and Lincoln Pius X. Columbus girls won both matches, 16-5 over Bellevue East and 11-10 over Lincoln Pius X. Henderson shot a 437 series against East and a 393 series against Pius X.
The Columbus boys split their two matches. Shutting out Bellevue East 21-0 and losing to Lincoln Pius X 14-7. Ryland Prokopec had a 469 series against East, while Colin Jaster had a 419 series against Pius X.
Last week’s article listed both the Columbus High boys and girls rosters. Since last week, Makayla Prather and Brianna Eickhoff joined the Columbus High girls team. Both Prather and Eickhoff are juniors.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his column weekly during the bowling season.