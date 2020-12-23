Kegler's Korner: Wesbrook Lane's Guys and Dolls

Sunday nights at Westbrook Lanes you will find the Guys and Dolls mixed league. League secretary Ed Brezenski says they have a 10-team league that bowls 34 weeks.

The league is divided into two 17-week halves with the winner of each half meeting for the league championship. The league uses a 100% handicap system, which Brezenski says makes the league very competitive.

At the start of the night Dec. 13, The Holy Rollers sat in first place with a 36-24 record with just two weeks left in the first half. Michael Foley, Mike Moser, Brittany and Seth Ahrens make up The Holy Rollers.

The high team game and series belongs to Old & Rusty with a 888 and 2373 respectively. Diane Hoenk, Barb Sampson, Jim “Hollywood” Henderson and Steve Hoenk make up Old & Rusty.

On the individual side of things, the women are led by Shayna Hogan and Jane Moore. Hogan holds both the high game and high series with scores of 269 and 671. Moore carries the high average with a 187.

For the men, Steve Hoenk and Dillon Lesiak lead the way. Hoenk has the high game with a 300 and carries the high average with a 216. Lesiak holds the high series with a 750.