Kitt medals at Seward Invite

Hannah Kitt showed off her golf prowess on Friday, placing 15th at the Seward Invite. Kitt finished with a 97.

The 15th-place finish led Lakeview to a sixth-place showing out of 10 teams.

Ella Meyer carded a 102 for 23rd place, Jerica Mohlman scored a 105 for 26th, Grace Berkeland finished with a 112 for 33rd, and Torrin Boyer recorded a 113 for 36th place.

Elkhorn South won the invite with a score of 368, York finished second with a 380 and Seward placed third with a 381.

Brynn Bohlen of Nebraska City placed first individually with an 84, Lauren Kohl of Elkhorn South shot an 85 for second and Riley Stuhr of York carded an 86 for third.

The Lady Vikes were were also in action on Thursday in a triangular against Scotus JV and Columbus High JV.

Kitt led the team with a score of 50, Meyer shot a 51, Berkeland and Boyer both shot 54 and Mohlman carded a 61.