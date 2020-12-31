Klug hits game winner, Lakeview boys win late

Mason Klug has hit a game-winning shot before, but sixth-grade heroics tend to fade quickly. Thursday's moment might dim over time as well, but for a group fighting for momentum, it's a step in the right direction.
Klug hit a floater with just about 30 seconds remaining in Thursday's Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce consolation final and Lakeview finished it off at the free throw line for 55-51 win over Twin River.
Klug's shot came on a backdoor cut to the rim and pass from fellow junior Kolby Blaser. His bucket made it 53-51. A Twin River miss then two Cooper Tessendorf free throws closed out Lakeview's (2-8) second win of the season.
"It was actually the exact same shot, a little baseline floater as time expired," Klug recalled about his prior gallantry. "... It was huge for us to come out of a close game and pull through in the end, just to right the ship coming into the new year."
The Vikings had lost each of their last two since snapping a six-game skid to begin the season. A 49-30 loss to Schuyler the night before denied Lakeview the tournament title game for the third year in a row, and most concerning, the Vikings scored just about half their points in the first quarter. It was a flop the rest of the way.
With less than 24 hours to recover, energy and poise was a potential hangup. But Lakeview proved to be the more focused and energized team most of the afternoon.
Still, it was a battle throughout. The largest lead was a five-point Lakeview cushion midway through the second quarter.
Noah Cook and Kolby Blaser hit back-to-back shots for a 12-9 Lakeview lead after the first quarter. A Wes Graham three-point play and 3-pointer sent the Titans into the halftime break up 26-24. A Cook layup put the Vikings back ahead to start the fourth 37-35.
Twin River took its final lead 44-42 on a Ross Hebda layup midway through the fourth. Klug tied it the next trip down and Cooper Tessendorf sank a 3 at the top of the key to push Lakeview back ahead. The two sides then traded scores until Klug's play. Adam Van Cleave gave the Vikings two leads but Graham answered once with two free throws and Hebda scored at the rim.
Klug then saw an opportunity on an extended possession that proved to be the difference.
"It was great to see Mason make those plays. He's a very smart basketball player, maybe has our highest basketball IQ. He does a lot of things that don't show up on the stat sheet," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "For him to make those plays, it shows if you work hard, do things the right way, have a great attitude, good things will happen for you."
Eli Osten's 14 points and 11 from Van Cleave were highs for Lakeview. Klug scored six. Graham topped Twin River (4-5) with 21, but much like the day before when Hebda had 17, he was the only Titan in double digits.
"Right now, and I don't know why, but we're in the ninth game of the season, and we have some guys who aren't playing with confidence," Twin River coach Tod Heier said. "We have guys that play well on nights, and guys that play well on nights, but for some of us, our individual confidence is not there.
"We'll get there; it's early. It's disappointing to lose, but this tournament won't define our season; we're going to get better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.