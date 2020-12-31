Klug hits game winner, Lakeview boys win late

Mason Klug has hit a game-winning shot before, but sixth-grade heroics tend to fade quickly. Thursday's moment might dim over time as well, but for a group fighting for momentum, it's a step in the right direction.

Klug hit a floater with just about 30 seconds remaining in Thursday's Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce consolation final and Lakeview finished it off at the free throw line for 55-51 win over Twin River.

Klug's shot came on a backdoor cut to the rim and pass from fellow junior Kolby Blaser. His bucket made it 53-51. A Twin River miss then two Cooper Tessendorf free throws closed out Lakeview's (2-8) second win of the season.

"It was actually the exact same shot, a little baseline floater as time expired," Klug recalled about his prior gallantry. "... It was huge for us to come out of a close game and pull through in the end, just to right the ship coming into the new year."

The Vikings had lost each of their last two since snapping a six-game skid to begin the season. A 49-30 loss to Schuyler the night before denied Lakeview the tournament title game for the third year in a row, and most concerning, the Vikings scored just about half their points in the first quarter. It was a flop the rest of the way.