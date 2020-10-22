Knights oust Bulldogs from playoffs

Lourdes needed just four plays to score at the start of the third when junior wide receiver Aidan Aldana found the end zone on a 22-yard run to give the Knights a 26-14 lead.

Both defenses locked in for the next few drives until Lourdes forced a three-and-out and got the ball back on its own 15 with six minutes left in the third.

Miller sparked the offense once again, hitting a receiver for a 43-yard pass on the first play of the drive and scoring four plays later on a 10-yard run to give the Knights a 34-14 lead.

HLHF responded on the next drive thanks to a pass interference call and a Sims 6-yard touchdown run, closing the gap to 34-20. But the Bulldogs defense still had no answer and gave up a 46-yard touchdown run to Miller.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family went three-and-out on its next possession and the Knights scored four plays later to stretch the lead to 48-20.

The Bulldogs continued to fight despite the score. Sjuts connected with junior running back Ayden Veik on a 69-yard pass. Each team scored one more touchdown including a 3-yard pass from Sjuts to Keller.

Despite the loss, Mimick said he is proud of the team's accomplishments this year in the return to eight-man football.