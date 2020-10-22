Knights oust Bulldogs from playoffs

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family moved the ball against Lourdes Central Catholic but was unable to stop the Knights in a 54-34 Thursday home loss in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs.
HLHF (4-2) was playing in its first playoff game since 2016 after ineligibility as a six-man program the past two years. Lourdes Central Catholic (5-2) has made the playoff every year since 2014.
The Bulldogs led 8-6 after the first two possessions but slowly saw the game slip away as the Knights led 14-8 after the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime.
Lourdes surged in the third quarter while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family started to fade. The Knights led 42-20 by the end of the third and scored early in the fourth to take a 48-20 lead.
HLHF started to find success at the end of the game and scored two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes, but it was too little, too late.
"We were in the game for a while," head coach Bill Mimick said. "We played hard and did what we wanted to off the bat. We drove up the field, but we didn't have an answer to stop them."
Lourdes junior quarterback Blake Miller proved to be especially troublesome for HLHF.
Miller accounted for five touchdowns, four rushing and one passing.
"He's as good of an athlete as you're going to see," Mimick said. "He distributed the ball well, defensively you couldn't get deep on him. He's a very good athlete.
"The other kids really filled in well and played their roles. They're a complete team. Our kids played as well as they could."
The Bulldogs started off the game going 54 yards on a drive that chewed up over half of the first quarter and ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Jacob Sjuts for an 8-0 lead.
Lourdes struck back quickly just over a minute later on a 1-yard run by Miller. The Knights failed on the conversion and trailed 8-6.
Lourdes earned the ball back after a three-and-out and scored eight plays later on a 10-yard run by Miller to give the Knights a 14-8 lead after the first quarter.
Sjuts opened the second quarter by finding junior tight end Ethan Keller on a 26-yard completion which led to an eventual 1-yard run by Sjuts to tie the game.
The Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs on the next possession but went three-and-out. Lourdes took advantage on the next drive and went 55 yards on 11 plays, scoring on a 19-yard pass from Miller to junior running back Joe Kearney with under a minute left in the first half.
HLHF junior running back Ashton Sims set the Bulldogs up in Knights territory after a return to the 30-yard line. But an interception five plays later ended the opportunity and ended the half.
Lourdes needed just four plays to score at the start of the third when junior wide receiver Aidan Aldana found the end zone on a 22-yard run to give the Knights a 26-14 lead.
Both defenses locked in for the next few drives until Lourdes forced a three-and-out and got the ball back on its own 15 with six minutes left in the third.
Miller sparked the offense once again, hitting a receiver for a 43-yard pass on the first play of the drive and scoring four plays later on a 10-yard run to give the Knights a 34-14 lead.
HLHF responded on the next drive thanks to a pass interference call and a Sims 6-yard touchdown run, closing the gap to 34-20. But the Bulldogs defense still had no answer and gave up a 46-yard touchdown run to Miller.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family went three-and-out on its next possession and the Knights scored four plays later to stretch the lead to 48-20.
The Bulldogs continued to fight despite the score. Sjuts connected with junior running back Ayden Veik on a 69-yard pass. Each team scored one more touchdown including a 3-yard pass from Sjuts to Keller.
Despite the loss, Mimick said he is proud of the team's accomplishments this year in the return to eight-man football.
"We're very fortunate," he said. "When I looked at our schedule I was hoping we could get to three or four wins and possibly get in the playoffs. We went 4-3."
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will lose three seniors off this year's squad - Pfeifer, Dylan Dohmen and Carter Jacobson.
Jacobson played on the offensive and defensive line and started playing football as a sophomore.
"We're just happy to have him out," Mimick said.
Dohmen also played on the offensive and defensive lines. Dohmen and Pfeifer are both students at Lindsay Holy Family.
"They just love the game of football and love being around it," Mimick said, "They eat and drink sports."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
