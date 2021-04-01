Kracl signs letter of intent at Concordia

A few years ago, Tylar Samek, a then-David City high school student, had a chance encounter out on the golf course with then-middle schooler Jordan Kracl. Little did the two know this one encounter would led to a friendship on the course that soon extended beyond the sport.

Samek took Kracl under his wing and helped the youngster advance in the game. A two-time state qualifier and medalist as a junior, Samek went on to play at Concordia University and kept track of Kracl from just down the highway.

Now, Kracl, a senior, will soon follow in his friend’s footsteps.

Kracl signed a letter of intent last week to join the Bulldog golf program in Seward. The David City senior credited his friend in his decision to compete for Concordia.

“He’s one of my best friends. He went there and told me a lot of great things about it,” Kracl said. “He’s helped me with the game of golf ever since I was in middle school.”

Kracl also said he signed because of the college’s strong golf program and the fact the coaches were willing to take a chance on him.

“It really meant a lot to me,” he said. “I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity.”