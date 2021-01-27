Kumpf leads Bulldogs to victory

Osceola junior Baili Kumpf led the Bulldogs to a victory in the first round of the Crossroad Conference Tournament on Saturday, scoring a career-high 16 points in a 47-40 win.
Kumpf came into the game averaging just over five points a game and had only scored over 10 twice before this season.
"Baili Kumpf did a nice job inside for us offensively," head coach Ryan Dickey said. "She ran the offense well and the guards did a good job finding her inside. Defensively, it was a team effort with everyone taking care of their responsibilities.
"I felt like the girls performed well. They really bought into our plan defensively. We had a plan to shut their guards down. The last time we played them, those two really hurt us, and I believe we held them to a combined nine points this time."
The Hampton Hawks (8-8) only trailed the Bulldogs (7-8) by two points after the first quarter but were outscored in every frame.
Osceola went on a 13-0 to start the second half and led by as many as 17, which helped off set a big run by Hampton later in the game.
Junior Trinity Boden and freshman Emma Roberts each scored seven, freshman Rori Wieseman and junior Sadie Sunday both scored five and junior Blaike Bryan and Taylor Carlson each added three.
Kumpf also led the Bulldogs in rebounds with eight and Wieseman dished out a team-high three assists.
Osceola is 7-10 against Hampton since 2006 but broke the Hawks' seven-game win streak in the series.
Osceola was back in action Thursday in the quarterfinals of the CRC Tournament facing top-seeded Exeter-Milligan (15-2) in Shelby.
Reach the Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com