Kumpf leads Bulldogs to victory

Osceola junior Baili Kumpf led the Bulldogs to a victory in the first round of the Crossroad Conference Tournament on Saturday, scoring a career-high 16 points in a 47-40 win.

Kumpf came into the game averaging just over five points a game and had only scored over 10 twice before this season.

"Baili Kumpf did a nice job inside for us offensively," head coach Ryan Dickey said. "She ran the offense well and the guards did a good job finding her inside. Defensively, it was a team effort with everyone taking care of their responsibilities.

"I felt like the girls performed well. They really bought into our plan defensively. We had a plan to shut their guards down. The last time we played them, those two really hurt us, and I believe we held them to a combined nine points this time."

The Hampton Hawks (8-8) only trailed the Bulldogs (7-8) by two points after the first quarter but were outscored in every frame.

Osceola went on a 13-0 to start the second half and led by as many as 17, which helped off set a big run by Hampton later in the game.