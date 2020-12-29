Lady Flyers pick up biggest win of young season over C-1 No. 1 Crofton

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball led mostly throughout the night and picked up the biggest win of the young season with 60-50 victory over C-2 No. 1 Crofton on Monday in the semifinals of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament.
The event features two top-ranked teams (St. Francis is No. 1 in D-2), the hosts who are No. 8 in C-1 and Wynot the No. 5 team in D-2.
The Flyers hit some timely perimeter shots, saw the Warriors climb back into it but made crucial plays at the start of the fourth to maintain control.
"It was really good for our team," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Last year in the holiday tournament we beat Wynot then beat Crofton in the finals. Anytime you can beat Crofton, my goodness gracious, what a legacy - terrific coach, great athletes. You've got to be happy with that win."
The Flyers and the Warriors have 11 state titles between the two programs and 20 appearances in championship games. Crofton has raised the trophy eight times including a three-peat and five in a row. The Warriors were also third a year ago and runners-up in 2019. They brought back several with experience from those squads including Second Team All-State selection Lacey Sprakel.
Crofton had won all eight of its games by double digits coming into Monday and scored 52 or more points in each. But the Warriors only managed 50 against the Flyers and faced a 13-point second-quarter deficit.
Crofton sank 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 30-25 at halftime before Alissa Kosch and Emma Baumgart answered early in the third quarter with 3s on back-to-back possessions.
Crofton trimmed it down to four in the fourth quarter when, after a timeout to calm the nerves, Allison Weidner grabbed a steal and converted it into a layup and three-point play following a foul.
Made free throws the rest of the way and Crofton misses gave St. Francis the win.
"We only hit four 3s, but they came at key times," Reichmuth said. "The press probably wasn't as effective. We took it off fairly early and used Emma Baumgart to hound the ballplayer. I don't know if we got any steals out of that, but it kind of wore her down. I think that was a big part of our success."
Weidner finished with 25 points on 8 for 15 shooting while Kosch had 11. Sprakel had 18 for Crofton.
"Our greatest attention went toward her inside. She had 18, but, gosh, she's just a terrific post player - soft hands, exceedingly quick, moves either direction, can make a move one way then go the other way," Reichmuth said. "She's just a tough matchup for us, and some other girls hit some 3s in the first half as we dropped to help."
Reichmuch switched up defenses several times in the second half to try and negate Sprakel's advantage in the lane. It worked just enough to produce the needed number of stops.
Weidner helped out on the glass with eight rebounds and dished out nine assists to her teammates. St. Francis turned it over 15 times but got back on defense and rarely allowed those mistakes to turn into points.
St. Francis is 7-0 on the season and faces West Point-Beemer on Thursday at 4:15. The Cadets took down the Blue Devils 49-23.
"Switching defenses allowed us a couple possessions where they were kind of out of sync until they figured out we weren't in our man," Reichmuth said. "The advantage of all those moments was pretty key."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.