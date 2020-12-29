Lady Flyers pick up biggest win of young season over C-1 No. 1 Crofton

Crofton sank 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 30-25 at halftime before Alissa Kosch and Emma Baumgart answered early in the third quarter with 3s on back-to-back possessions.

Crofton trimmed it down to four in the fourth quarter when, after a timeout to calm the nerves, Allison Weidner grabbed a steal and converted it into a layup and three-point play following a foul.

Made free throws the rest of the way and Crofton misses gave St. Francis the win.

"We only hit four 3s, but they came at key times," Reichmuth said. "The press probably wasn't as effective. We took it off fairly early and used Emma Baumgart to hound the ballplayer. I don't know if we got any steals out of that, but it kind of wore her down. I think that was a big part of our success."

Weidner finished with 25 points on 8 for 15 shooting while Kosch had 11. Sprakel had 18 for Crofton.

"Our greatest attention went toward her inside. She had 18, but, gosh, she's just a terrific post player - soft hands, exceedingly quick, moves either direction, can make a move one way then go the other way," Reichmuth said. "She's just a tough matchup for us, and some other girls hit some 3s in the first half as we dropped to help."