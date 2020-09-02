Lady Vikes let lead slip away late

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview softball looked to be in a good spot when Paxton Lusche and Calie Booth scored on a wild pitch to give Lakeview a 4-1 lead in the second inning against Central City at home on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Lady Vikes (2-4), the Bison (3-6) rallied to score one in the third and four in the sixth to win 6-4.

Central City only outhit Lakeview 10-9, but five Lakeview errors were too much to overcome.

"Obviously, not the outcome we wanted," head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "The last two games we had one bad half-inning and that's what undid the whole game for us. I'm proud of the girls and the progress they've made; we just have a few more things we need to get ironed out and we're going to be unstoppable."

The Bison started the game off with a bang, blasting a home run over the left field fence on the third pitch of the game.