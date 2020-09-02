Lady Vikes let lead slip away late

Lakeview softball looked to be in a good spot when Paxton Lusche and Calie Booth scored on a wild pitch to give Lakeview a 4-1 lead in the second inning against Central City at home on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Lady Vikes (2-4), the Bison (3-6) rallied to score one in the third and four in the sixth to win 6-4.
Central City only outhit Lakeview 10-9, but five Lakeview errors were too much to overcome.
"Obviously, not the outcome we wanted," head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "The last two games we had one bad half-inning and that's what undid the whole game for us. I'm proud of the girls and the progress they've made; we just have a few more things we need to get ironed out and we're going to be unstoppable."
The Bison started the game off with a bang, blasting a home run over the left field fence on the third pitch of the game.
Neither team produced anything more until Hannah Allen hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the second. Kiona Maxwell and Lusche followed the single with back-to-back doubles and brought in two runs. Booth and Abbie Scholl singled later in the inning and a wild pitch led to a 4-1 lead.
Central City closed the gap to 4-2 in the top of the third off of a walk, single and ground out.
Both teams locked in defensively until Central City doubled to lead off the sixth inning. The Vikings struck out the next batter but allowed another single and a walk to load the bases.
The Bison tied the game on a double and took a 5-4 lead on an error. Central City added an insurance run with a steal of home.
Lakeview attempted to rally in the final two innings. But in the bottom of the sixth, Lakeview stranded runners on first and third. The Lady Vikes had one more chance to tie the game and force extra innings after Nathaly Loza hit a two-out double. Unfortunately, a strikeout in the next at bat ended the comeback.
Scholl and Loza led the Lady Vikes offensively with two hits each, including a double for each.
Lakeview is in action next at 5 p.m. on Friday against Blue River (3-6) at David City.
