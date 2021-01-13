 Skip to main content
Lady Vikes offense disappears in first game without Rowe
Lady Vikes offense disappears in first game without Rowe

Lakeview Vikings

The Lakeview girls created just 22 shots, hit just seven and struggled to find any consistency in the first game since junior forward Lilly Rowe went down with a likely season-ending injury.

The Lady Vikes scored just 3 points in the first, second and fourth quarters while falling behind 15-3 then 27-6 at halftime. It was a 35-24 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Lakview lost 39-21 and suffered its second straight defeat while falling to 7-5.

Senior Reese Janssen scored 10 but was the only Lakeview player to score in double figures.

Rowe was missed most on the glass. Over the past few weeks she had found a role grabbing offensive rebounds and scoring on putbacks. Lakeview didn't have a single offensive rebound on Tuesday night.

Check back later on Wednesday for more on this story.

