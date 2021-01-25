 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Vikes roll over Warriors
View Comments

Lady Vikes roll over Warriors

{{featured_button_text}}
Lakeview Vikings

The Lakeview girls had no trouble dispatching Schuyler for the second time this season, this time in a 60-21 win Friday on the road.

The Lady Vikes had previously beaten the Warriors 67-11 in the first round of the holiday tournament on Dec. 30.

Then, like Friday, Lakeview never allowed double-digit scoring in any quarter. Senior Reese Janssen scored 18 points, junior Maddi Vogt had 11 and the Lady Vikes shot nearly 50% for the game.

"It was a good momentum win going into the conference tournament," coach Monte Jones said. "We shot the ball well from the 3-point line, and that has been a consistent thing for us. To have that right before the tournament is big."

Lakeview was just 33% from long rang but made 6 of 18 including three by Vogt, two by Janssen and one from senior Grace Hatcher. The Lady Vikes also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, had 12 steals and limited Schuyler to 7 of 39 shooting.

Lakeview built a 19-5 lead through the first eight minutes, led 26-12 at the break then pulled away for good with an 18-3 third quarter.

The Lady Vikes improved to 9-7 and face Holdrege on Wednesday in the first round of the Central Tournament following the boys game at 5:30 p.m.

Reach The Telegram Sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CHS girls edged by Papio
Sports

CHS girls edged by Papio

  • Updated

A fourth-quarter comeback came up just short for the Columbus High girls, thwarting an excellent defensive effort during a 39-37 loss Saturday…

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News