Lady Vikes roll over Warriors

The Lakeview girls had no trouble dispatching Schuyler for the second time this season, this time in a 60-21 win Friday on the road.

The Lady Vikes had previously beaten the Warriors 67-11 in the first round of the holiday tournament on Dec. 30.

Then, like Friday, Lakeview never allowed double-digit scoring in any quarter. Senior Reese Janssen scored 18 points, junior Maddi Vogt had 11 and the Lady Vikes shot nearly 50% for the game.

"It was a good momentum win going into the conference tournament," coach Monte Jones said. "We shot the ball well from the 3-point line, and that has been a consistent thing for us. To have that right before the tournament is big."

Lakeview was just 33% from long rang but made 6 of 18 including three by Vogt, two by Janssen and one from senior Grace Hatcher. The Lady Vikes also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, had 12 steals and limited Schuyler to 7 of 39 shooting.

Lakeview built a 19-5 lead through the first eight minutes, led 26-12 at the break then pulled away for good with an 18-3 third quarter.

The Lady Vikes improved to 9-7 and face Holdrege on Wednesday in the first round of the Central Tournament following the boys game at 5:30 p.m.

