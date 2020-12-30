Lady Vikes tear through Warriors

Lakeview girls basketball scored the first 21 points of the contest and sailed to an easy 67-11 win Wednesday at home in the 39th annual Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament.
Schuyler, which has yet to win a game this year, has only played three times following a COVID quarantine that has taken the Warriors off the court since Dec. 8. They scored just three first-half points, were shut out in the second quarter and hit on just 3 for 31 on the night.
Lakeview was a robust 46% and had 10 players find the scoring column.
"I was happy with our energy all the way through," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "Sometimes when you get a lead you can play on your heels, and we didn't do that. I was very happy with that, especially coming off the Christmas break. You can be lethargic a little bit, and I thought we showed good energy."
All five Lakeview starters scored before Schuyler finally took the zero off the scoreboard on a 3-pointer from Jocelyn Tena at the end of the first quarter.
Schuyler turned it over five times in the first quarter, and all five led to Lakeview buckets. The Lady Vikes hit on 9 of 11 in the first quarter then made 12 of 18 in the second while the defense kept the Warriors scoreless. Senior Reese Janssen had a game-high 19 points - eight of which came in the second quarter.
She collected an offensive rebound just before the second quarter buzzer and sent it off the glass for her 15th and 16th points of the first half while also putting the 40-point running clock into effect for the second half.
"It's a matter of playing hard at that point," Schuyler coach Dan Wolken said. "You just need to play hard because you love the game. ... I was a lot happier in the second half because we woke up and kind of realized it's not going to matter what happens next; it matters what's going to happen right now."
Lakeview will face Scotus at 2 p.m. on Thursday for the tournament title. Scotus has won the last nine holiday tournaments in a row. Scotus was a 64-18 winner over Twin River. Schuyler and Twin River play in the consolation game at 10 a.m.
"It's a great matchup. Every time we play, good grief, it's overtime or last shot or something," Jones said. "It'll be the same thing tomorrow."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.