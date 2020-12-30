Lady Vikes tear through Warriors

Lakeview girls basketball scored the first 21 points of the contest and sailed to an easy 67-11 win Wednesday at home in the 39th annual Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament.

Schuyler, which has yet to win a game this year, has only played three times following a COVID quarantine that has taken the Warriors off the court since Dec. 8. They scored just three first-half points, were shut out in the second quarter and hit on just 3 for 31 on the night.

Lakeview was a robust 46% and had 10 players find the scoring column.

"I was happy with our energy all the way through," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "Sometimes when you get a lead you can play on your heels, and we didn't do that. I was very happy with that, especially coming off the Christmas break. You can be lethargic a little bit, and I thought we showed good energy."

All five Lakeview starters scored before Schuyler finally took the zero off the scoreboard on a 3-pointer from Jocelyn Tena at the end of the first quarter.