Lady Vikes win on another buzzer beater

A win is a win, but Lakeview girls basketball coach Monte Jones would prefer more comfortable ways to find victories than the close, nail-biting affairs his team has been involved in already several times this year.
He suffered through some more dramatic moments Thursday at home when Lakeview found a 49-48 win over Douglas Count West at the buzzer. It's the second buzzer beater of the season, the fourth game decided by one possession and the fifth by four points or less.
Reese Janssen made the first game-winning shot at the horn in a 29-28 win over Aurora on Dec. 11. Thursday it was a pass from Katee Korte to Lilly Rowe that provided the heroics in a 49-48 victory.
"We just kept running our basic, motion offense and Lilly made a great break to the basket," Jones said. "It was the same old thing, where, we had a good lead and they started shooting more relaxed because they were behind. They had a freshman make six 3-pointers and they made eight 3s in the second half. But we couldn't panic. Teams are going to do this when they're behind, and we just have to keep scoring, too."
Lakeview trailed Aurora by one after a layup and a foul call with six seconds remaining. Janssen collected the rebound on the free throw miss and took it the distance for a layup just before the horn.
It was a 10-point lead the next afternoon against Wayne that Lakeview let slip away. A turnover on the final trip down the court denied a look at another game-winning shot.
Lakeview led David City by 12 at the start of the fourth on Dec. 19 then hung on for a three-point lead. It was also a 12-point advantage over Scotus last week in the holiday tournament championship the Shamrocks whittled down to 2 with a ball and a minute remaining. A Scotus turnover preserved the win.
The Lady Vikes jumped out to an 11-4 advantage on the Falcons Thursday then saw the lead gradually slip as DC West hit 11 3s for the game, and as Jones said, eight in the second half.
Grace Holm had six of those and 20 points. Rowe's final hoop capped a 12-point night. Janssen was the top offensive weapon with 24 points, two 3-pointers and seven rebounds.
"Reese had an unbelievable game," Jones said. "She scored in every which way you can do it."
Lakeview improved to 7-3 and was back in action Friday night at Grand Island Northwest.
Although the Lady Vikes have had their share of tense moments late in games, only once have they given away a win. Jones said that experience, as uncomfortable as it is for him, will pay dividends down the road.
"We've got to feel good about the fact that we can get double-digit leads on good teams," he said. "But, again, they're good teams, and they're going to make shots. But we're making more. That's basketball. It's really encouraging that we're executing in tight situations."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.