Lady Vikes win on another buzzer beater

A win is a win, but Lakeview girls basketball coach Monte Jones would prefer more comfortable ways to find victories than the close, nail-biting affairs his team has been involved in already several times this year.

He suffered through some more dramatic moments Thursday at home when Lakeview found a 49-48 win over Douglas Count West at the buzzer. It's the second buzzer beater of the season, the fourth game decided by one possession and the fifth by four points or less.

Reese Janssen made the first game-winning shot at the horn in a 29-28 win over Aurora on Dec. 11. Thursday it was a pass from Katee Korte to Lilly Rowe that provided the heroics in a 49-48 victory.

"We just kept running our basic, motion offense and Lilly made a great break to the basket," Jones said. "It was the same old thing, where, we had a good lead and they started shooting more relaxed because they were behind. They had a freshman make six 3-pointers and they made eight 3s in the second half. But we couldn't panic. Teams are going to do this when they're behind, and we just have to keep scoring, too."

Lakeview trailed Aurora by one after a layup and a foul call with six seconds remaining. Janssen collected the rebound on the free throw miss and took it the distance for a layup just before the horn.