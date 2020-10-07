Lady Vikings end season at districts

Tuesday marked the end of the season for Lakeview girls golf after a sixth place finish at the B-3 District Tournament at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island.

The tournament also marked the end to the high school golf career of three seniors - Torrin Boyer, Ella Meyer and Jerica Mohlman.

"I am so proud of how much the girls improved throughout the season," head coach Angela Witt said. "Jack Rabbit Run was in great shape and it was a top-five weather day. We had great competition and played well but came up short."

Boyer and Meyer were three-year starters while Mohlman was new to the team this fall.

The Lady Vikings shot a 417 as team and were led by Boyer who shot a 103 for 24th place.

Hannah Kitt carded a 104 for 26th, Meyer and Grace Berkeland both scored a 105 for 27th and 28th and Mohlman finished with a 108 for 32nd.

York won the team district title with a total of 380 - edging Grand Island Northwest by one shot. Duke senior Riley Stuhr won the individual standings on a round of 86. That was four shots better than Adams Central freshman Sidney O'Dey.

