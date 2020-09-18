 Skip to main content
Lady Vikings makes quick work of Warriors
Lady Vikings makes quick work of Warriors

Haley Frenzen

Haley Frenzen gathers in a ground ball and turns for a throw in a game earlier this year. Lakeview defeated Schuyler 14-1 on Thursday. 

Lakeview didn't need a second straight dramatic conclusion on Thursday at home against Schuyler, winning 14-1 in a three-inning run rule game. 

Seven of the nine Lakeview (5-4) players recorded at least one hit and Molly Frenzen led the Lady Vikings on offense going 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs. Hannah Allen drove in a time-high three runs.

Schuyler (0-8) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after two singles and a walk. The Warriors tallied five hits as a team, three of which came in the first inning. Schuyler also committed four errors. 

Lakeview hit the ball 12 times and committed zero errors. 

The Lady Vikings led 4-1 after the first inning, 9-1 after the second and 14-1 after three. 

Abbie Scholl started in the circle for Lakeview and pitched two innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three batters and walking one. 

Allen pitched one inning of relief, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two batters and walking one. 

Lakeview is in action on Saturday in the Arlington Tournament. 

The field includes Class C No. 10 Arlington (7-5), Centennial (3-13), DC West/Concordia (6-7), Class C No. 8 Freeman (10-5), Cass (4-9), Raymond Central (7-11) and Tekamah-Herman (10-7). 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

