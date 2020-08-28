Lakeview boys finish runner up at Logan View Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview boys cross country started the season out successfully on Thursday at the Logan View Invite, finishing runner up out of eight teams.

Junior Greyson Schatz led the team with a ninth-place finish after running a 19:53.97.

Junior Angel Rodriguez finished in 11th (20:20.59), junior Simon Janssen placed 14th (20:37.34), senior Kevin Dominguez ran well enough for 19th (21:00.07), freshman Jack Burns finished in 41st (23:37.28) and senior Oliver Jimenez placed 43rd (24:00.94).

The girls team finished fourth out of seven teams are was lead by senior Alison Loseke, who finished 11th with a time of 26:56.99.

Senior Grace Hatcher finished in 17th (28:24.47), freshman Cherish Moore placed 19th (29:10.71) and freshman Romy Schatz came in 29th (33:54.60).

Lakeview is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Schuyler Invitational.

