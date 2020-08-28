Lakeview boys finish runner up at Logan View Invite

Lakeview boys cross country started the season out successfully on Thursday at the Logan View Invite, finishing runner up out of eight teams.
Junior Greyson Schatz led the team with a ninth-place finish after running a 19:53.97.
Junior Angel Rodriguez finished in 11th (20:20.59), junior Simon Janssen placed 14th (20:37.34), senior Kevin Dominguez ran well enough for 19th (21:00.07), freshman Jack Burns finished in 41st (23:37.28) and senior Oliver Jimenez placed 43rd (24:00.94).
The girls team finished fourth out of seven teams are was lead by senior Alison Loseke, who finished 11th with a time of 26:56.99.
Senior Grace Hatcher finished in 17th (28:24.47), freshman Cherish Moore placed 19th (29:10.71) and freshman Romy Schatz came in 29th (33:54.60).
Lakeview is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Schuyler Invitational.
