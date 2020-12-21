Lakeview girls better down the stretch

Lakeview girls basketball had a 10-point lead it saw slip away a week earlier in a home loss to Wayne. Saturday at David City facing a similar scenario, the Lady Vikes were better in the final moments and made just enough plays to avoid another meltdown.
Admittedly, coach Monte Jones said, it was anything but perfect. But a loss is always better than a win.
Lakeview led 28-16 at the start of the fourth in a deliberate, defensive battle and eventually finished off a 31-28 win with just one field goal in the final eight minutes.
"Three quarters really good, and then we just didn't finish. Again, we were up 12 in the fourth quarter and had played really well and been patient against their packed-in big zone," Jones said. "They hit four fourth-quarter 3s and we tightened up a little bit.
"In that situation, we've got to get better at finishing. But we played absolutely fantastic defense to hold a team in the 20s with three single-digit quarters," Jones said. "We've just got to relax in crunch time and finish it."
Lakeview started well offensively with 14 points in the first quarter. The Lady Vikes took a 10 point lead with that output then 14 in the next two quarters combined.
They shot just 10 of 36 and were 1 for 7 from long range but also held David City to 9 for 49 and 5 for 21 from the perimeter. Though the Scouts had a fairly significant advantage in size, the Lady Vikes had a 9-7 advantage in offensive rebounds.
Lilly Rowe had four of those and scored eight points on putbacks. Reese Janssen scored a game-high 16 but struggled to get shots off against a defense that included 5-foot-11 Maya Couch, 5-11 Avery Couch and 6-foot Lauren Vandenberg. Janssen was 4 of 17 but 8 of 13 from the line.
But while it was a struggle to score, Lakeview allowed just four makes inside the arc, earned eight more foul shots and made five more total.
"Reese had a decent game but she had her shots blocked three, maybe four, times. Vandenberg is not just tall, but times her jumps well. She's an athlete," Jones said. "She did an excellent job in the middle of their defense. We just had to find other ways to score."
Lakeview has not allowed fewer than 30 points in three games but also failed to score more than 40 twice. The Lady Vikes have won both of those.
Lakeview improved to 4-2 with the win and faces C-2 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday at home to wrap up the pre-holiday schedule.
"The game was just so slowly paced. With them packing in their zone, we were patient and they were patient," Jones said. "There was not a whole lot of possessions."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!