Lakeview girls better down the stretch

Lakeview girls basketball had a 10-point lead it saw slip away a week earlier in a home loss to Wayne. Saturday at David City facing a similar scenario, the Lady Vikes were better in the final moments and made just enough plays to avoid another meltdown.

Admittedly, coach Monte Jones said, it was anything but perfect. But a loss is always better than a win.

Lakeview led 28-16 at the start of the fourth in a deliberate, defensive battle and eventually finished off a 31-28 win with just one field goal in the final eight minutes.

"Three quarters really good, and then we just didn't finish. Again, we were up 12 in the fourth quarter and had played really well and been patient against their packed-in big zone," Jones said. "They hit four fourth-quarter 3s and we tightened up a little bit.

"In that situation, we've got to get better at finishing. But we played absolutely fantastic defense to hold a team in the 20s with three single-digit quarters," Jones said. "We've just got to relax in crunch time and finish it."

Lakeview started well offensively with 14 points in the first quarter. The Lady Vikes took a 10 point lead with that output then 14 in the next two quarters combined.