Lakeview girls snap skid

The Lakeview girls overcame a slow shooting start, had major contributions from the bench and snapped a three-game losing skid Saturday evening in a 46-33 win over Aquinas Catholic.
The game ended a stretch of four games in nine days that included a season-ending injury to junior Lilly Rowe on Jan. 8. Lakeview suffered a 23-point loss on the road that night, couldn't find an offensive rhythm Tuesday at Pierce then gave away an early lead Friday at home to Centennial.
The offense had more struggles on Saturday, but after halftime, it seems strides were made in learning to play without perhaps the team's best post. Senior Grace Hatcher scored nine and was proud of the way her group started to figure a few things out.
"It's been really difficult, especially after losing Lilly, trying to trust each other and get back on our feet," Hatcher said. "Last night, we felt it early at the beginning, got nervous and let it slip. Tonight it was good to get back on our feet and get that momentum going again."
Hatcher's first points, a 3 from the left wing, capped a 12-0 run late in the second quarter that put the Lady Vikes ahead for good. She added four more as part of seven straight Lakeview points to end the game.
The Lady Vikes led 6-4 after the first quarter following a 1-for-8 shooting start. The Monarchs gave it away seven times in the first eight minutes but didn't pay for any of those mistakes with Lakeview buckets. A 15-5 end to the first half that included the 12-0 run was put together thanks in large part to more Aquinas giveaways. The visitors had nine in the second. Lakeview capitalized with eight points and built a 23-14 lead at halftime.
It was a 33-22 advantage after three quarters and down to 39-33 late in the fourth when Aquinas scored nine of 10 points. Madisen Jelinek hit free throws, Bethany Emswiler sank a 3 and had another bucket and Emma Sellers scored on a drive. But with under two minutes remaining and still trailing by six, the Monarchs were forced into the press. Lakeview broke it successfully and pulled away.
"We had six missed point-blank shots to start the game, and it was frustrating. You've got to credit (Aquinas coach Nathan Wall) and his team doing what they were supposed to," coach Monte Jones said. "Finally, we settled down and made a few. Grace Hatcher made a big 3 that kind of got us some momentum, and after that we settled down and played pretty good.
Rowe's injury left Lakeview in a tough spot for the long term and the short term. Looking down the road, the Lady Vikes would be without their top threat on the glass. Rowe had found a role grabbing up offensive rebounds and scoring easy points. The night she went down, Lakeview didn't have a single offensive board. In the short term, the Lady Vikes had to learn how to adjust with minimal practice. They had just Monday and Wednesday to familiarize themselves with Rowe's absence.
"It's definitely about trusting each other," Hatcher said. "... Having to change all the rotations and learning how to trust one another with the ball, I think we're doing more of that."
Senior Reese Janssen remains the main weapon on offense. She had 21 on Saturday. But nine from Hatcher and nine by junior Maddi Vogt is the formula Jones said the team needs for success.
"Just to be threats from more than one or two spots," he said. "Grace came in and did a nice job; Josie (Bentz) was big at the free throw line stretching the lead. It's got to be something like that."
Centennial 46, Lakeview 34: The Lady Vikes scored the first seven points of the game and held C-2 No. 4 Centennial scoreless for the first six minutes. But the Broncos finished the night shooting 50%, came alive from long range and took control just before halftime.
Lakeview 11-3 after the first quarter and 18-16 in the final seconds of the second when a Centennial 3 sent the visitors into the locker room with their first lead. That 3 started a 15-0 run that stretched into the third quarter and a 31-18 advantage. It was a 39-28 Centennial lead at the start of the fourth.
The Broncos hit 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. Asia Nisly had 30 points and five makes from distance.
Reese Janssen had 10 points while Maddi Vogt and Katee Korte added nine for Lakeview.
"The scoring lull came from turnovers in groups. We went three possessions in a row where we didn't get a shot because of a turnover, and then they answered those with a couple of 3s and a 2," Jones said. "The same thing happened in the second half.
"Outside of those two 90-second stretches in both halves when they went wild, we played fairly well."
