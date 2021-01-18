Lakeview girls snap skid

The Lakeview girls overcame a slow shooting start, had major contributions from the bench and snapped a three-game losing skid Saturday evening in a 46-33 win over Aquinas Catholic.

The game ended a stretch of four games in nine days that included a season-ending injury to junior Lilly Rowe on Jan. 8. Lakeview suffered a 23-point loss on the road that night, couldn't find an offensive rhythm Tuesday at Pierce then gave away an early lead Friday at home to Centennial.

The offense had more struggles on Saturday, but after halftime, it seems strides were made in learning to play without perhaps the team's best post. Senior Grace Hatcher scored nine and was proud of the way her group started to figure a few things out.

"It's been really difficult, especially after losing Lilly, trying to trust each other and get back on our feet," Hatcher said. "Last night, we felt it early at the beginning, got nervous and let it slip. Tonight it was good to get back on our feet and get that momentum going again."

Hatcher's first points, a 3 from the left wing, capped a 12-0 run late in the second quarter that put the Lady Vikes ahead for good. She added four more as part of seven straight Lakeview points to end the game.