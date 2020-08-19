Lakeview Golf: Experienced Vikings set high goals

Lakeview seniors Ella Meyer and Torrin Boyer come into the 2020 season as three-year starters for the golf team hoping their experience can lead to on-the-course success.
The Lady Vikes return almost the entire team from last year and add one more senior, Jerica Mohlman, who is out for the first time.
All the returning experience and leadership have guided the Lady Vikes players to set high goals for the season.
Boyer and Meyer received a taste of the state tournament in 2018 when the Lady Vikes qualified as a team for the first time in 12 years. It was also the first time in four years that Lakeview girls golf has any representatives at state.
Boyer and Meyer want to make one more trip to the championship before their high school golf career concludes and believe the Lady Vikes have the team to do it.
"Our main goal is to get to state," Meyer said, "It's the best thing we can hope for. We just want to succeed at meets and earn medals."
If Meyer and Boyer were to make it to state they would be the first Lady Vikes to make multiple state trips in a career since Kelsey Bignell made three consecutive trips from 2012-2014. And, if the team qualifies, it would make the first time since 2005-2006 that the Lady Vikes made multiple trips to the championships as a team in a four-year period.
Plainly stated, making a trip to Scottsbluff holds significant weight.
"It would mean a lot to all of us," Boyer said. "We put a lot of hard work in this season already. To make that goal would make us feel accomplished, especially as seniors."
Reaching those goals won't be easy, but there has already been a noticeable change in the team, according to the seniors.
"I think it's been going really good," Meyer said. "I fell like we've already excelled above what we were playing at this time last year. I think we're going to be off to a really great season."
Head coach Angela Witt says the team's experience is one of the key strengths, and if the squad can show more consistency than last year, it could enjoy success.
In her mind, the Lady Vikes have already shown more stability through the first few weeks of practice.
"I think we're ahead of where we were at last year at this time," Witt said. "I know the girls really took it seriously this summer and went and played more than I think they did the previous year."
Only one player off last year's team didn't return. Witt said she believes this experience will be a big advantage in competitions.
The Lady Vikes will play at many of the same locations and against the same teams, which should help in competitions.
"I think it's huge," Witt said. "They've seen the courses, they know most of their competitors. I think it's just going to be a dynamic year. I think they're going to do amazing."
Lakeview has some areas it needs to improve in if it hopes to achieve its goals. The Lady Vikes have been focusing at practice on their short game from around 20 yards into the green.
"From what we've seen I think it's going really well," Witt said. "I'm excited for them to get out and actually put it to the test."
Another advantage the Lady Vikes have is the help of long-time boys head coach Sandy Harrison. Harrison coached multiple teams and athletes to state and knows what it takes to get to the championship. She's helped out with the girls team for a few seasons and sees some of the qualities it takes to play at the top level.
"They're tenacious," Harrison said. "They stick to it and go after it. I've told them all personally, 'You need to believe in yourself as much as coach Witt and I believe in you.'"
Lakeview starts the season at 10 am on Thursday at Valley View Country Club in Central City in a scramble against Central City.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
