Lakeview Golf: Experienced Vikings set high goals

Lakeview seniors Ella Meyer and Torrin Boyer come into the 2020 season as three-year starters for the golf team hoping their experience can lead to on-the-course success.

The Lady Vikes return almost the entire team from last year and add one more senior, Jerica Mohlman, who is out for the first time.

All the returning experience and leadership have guided the Lady Vikes players to set high goals for the season.

Boyer and Meyer received a taste of the state tournament in 2018 when the Lady Vikes qualified as a team for the first time in 12 years. It was also the first time in four years that Lakeview girls golf has any representatives at state.

Boyer and Meyer want to make one more trip to the championship before their high school golf career concludes and believe the Lady Vikes have the team to do it.

"Our main goal is to get to state," Meyer said, "It's the best thing we can hope for. We just want to succeed at meets and earn medals."