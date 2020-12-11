Lakeview rolls over depleted Titans

A highly-anticipated showdown between Lakeview and Twin River never quite materialized on Thursday night in Genoa. The two teams were open at more than half the weight classes and wrestled just six head-to-head matches.
Lakeview filled more spots than Twin River and won four of the six matches for a 55-18 victory. Four of the six matches were decided by pin.
Kevin Dominguez (132 pounds), Hayden Johnston (145), Gerber Recinos (160) and Landon Ternus (182) were winners for the Vikings. Beau Zoucha (152) and Jaxson Jones (170) earned wins for the Titans.
"I was a little worried. They're really bunched up in the middle, but I thought they could move some guys around and make this a real interesting dual," Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said. "I was really proud of our younger guys; the way they've come to battle."
Dominguez controlled Jackson Strain start to finish and earned an 11-2 major decision.
Johnston made his season debut after missing the Lakeview Invite last week. He suffered a takedown but scored a reversal then converted it into a pin before the minute mark of the first period.
Landon Ternus won the closest match of the dual over Twin River's Jed Jones 4-1. He scored a takedown and had a two-point nearfall in the first, failed to escape in the second and third but had done enough early to hold on for a win.
The surprise win of the night was Recinos. Wrestling in place of likely starter Brock Mahoney, who is still working down to his competition weight, Recinos trailed 6-1 before a comeback. He turned Spencer Kula to the mat and picked up the pin midway through the period.
Recinos, just a freshman, wasn't a complete surprise to Bargen after what he's seen in training.
"It gives me a lot of excitement, because I've seen them working really hard in the practice room," Bargen said. "They're still really green with some of the stuff they're learning, the technique and how to push the match and hang in there."
Yordi Dominguez wasn't a winner. He lost by a pin late in the second period. But Dominguez, another freshman, fits that description as well.
"He just got him there at the end, but I thought Yordi put up a really good fight," Bargen said. "Beau is a really good wrestler."
Lakeview started the night up 24-0 after Noah Wyatt, Owen Bargen, Pablo Tellez and Andon Stenger all accepted forfeits. It was 40-0 moments later when Kevin Dominguez won, Logan Jaixen accepted a forfeit and Johnston pinned for the victory.
Jaxson Jones, a state semifinalist a year ago, Pinned Lakeview's Juan Rodriguez with 26 seconds left in the first period for the only other Twin River head-to-head win. Gunner Fink accepted a forfeit for the Titans at 285.
