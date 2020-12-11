Lakeview rolls over depleted Titans

A highly-anticipated showdown between Lakeview and Twin River never quite materialized on Thursday night in Genoa. The two teams were open at more than half the weight classes and wrestled just six head-to-head matches.

Lakeview filled more spots than Twin River and won four of the six matches for a 55-18 victory. Four of the six matches were decided by pin.

Kevin Dominguez (132 pounds), Hayden Johnston (145), Gerber Recinos (160) and Landon Ternus (182) were winners for the Vikings. Beau Zoucha (152) and Jaxson Jones (170) earned wins for the Titans.

"I was a little worried. They're really bunched up in the middle, but I thought they could move some guys around and make this a real interesting dual," Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said. "I was really proud of our younger guys; the way they've come to battle."

Dominguez controlled Jackson Strain start to finish and earned an 11-2 major decision.

Johnston made his season debut after missing the Lakeview Invite last week. He suffered a takedown but scored a reversal then converted it into a pin before the minute mark of the first period.