Lakeview snaps Scotus' holiday dominance

Reese Janssen gave Lakeview a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter and the Lady Vikes held on for a 50-46 Columbus Area Holiday Tournament championship over Scotus Central Catholic on Thursday afternoon.
The Shamrocks, and especially senior Clarissa Kosch, did all they could to mount a furious comeback over the next six minutes. Kosch hit three fourth-quarter 3s and Scotus had multiple tries to tie or take the lead at the one minute mark. But with two starters on the bench fouled out, and missed opportunities on four straight offensive rebounds, SCC missed its chance.
Janssen pushed the lead to its final margin on free throws with less than two seconds showing on the scoreboard and Lakeview won its first holiday tournament title since 1994. Scotus had won the last nine in a row.
"Just watching our team as whole mature and be able to hold on to a lead, and attack it with some confidence instead of some fear, was good," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "The point difference was probably Katee Korte. She had 10 last night and 13 tonight and she shot fearlessly."
Korte had five of her team-high 14 points in the fourth including a putback when Scotus cut the 10-point deficit to five with just over three minutes to play. She hit a free throw moments later to make it 48-40 before Kosch sank two straight 3s that had the Scotus bench up in celebration and anticipating a memorable finish.
But in a possession that lasted nearly a minute with under two minutes to go and down two points, Scotus missed three 3-pointers and a putback. Janssen grabbed the final miss and sprinted to the other hoop for a foul and the final points.
"It means a lot. These girls, I've been playing with them a long time and we've had these dreams for a long time," Korte said. "It's just amazing to go and make them a reality."
Lakeview held the lead the from late in the first quarter to the final buzzer and faced similar foul trouble but not to the same extent. Sophomore Josie Bentz picked up her third foul in the first quarter and sat the rest of the first half. Lakeview scored seven in a row with the game tied 9-9 with a layup by Maddi Vogt, Vogt 3 and Janssen jumper for a 16-11 advantage after the first eight minutes.
Grace Hatcher and Tori Osten covered Bentz's minutes, and Osten had a big bucket late in the first half when Scotus cut the lead to 25-22. Lakeview was up 27-24 at the half and 38-32 after three quarters on six straight points. Bentz made a free throw and a 3 then Vogt scored on a runner. More importantly, Scotus seniors and primary ball handlers Ava Kuhl and Kamryn Chohon were both whistled for their fourth fouls late in the third.
Kuhl fouled out with about five minutes left and Chohon followed her less than a minute later. Lakeview's lead had been trimmed to five at that point when Korte scored three straight then Kosch nearly sparked a last-minute comeback.
Scotus was also missing junior forward Grace Mustard.
"Foul trouble really hurt us because those are our two point guards, and probably our two best on-ball defenders," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "That being said, we have plenty of capable kids that can step up and play. We did a decent job offensively with everything that was going on. We've just got to be better on defense. Give Lakeview credit, they hit some shots and did some good things."
Janssen had 13 points while Vogt with 10 joined her and Korte in double figures. Janae Rusher led Scotus with 15; Kosch had 12.
Lakeview has now won the tournament six times in 39 years. Scotus has 26 titles and had 18 of the last 20. It's meaningful to end that streak, in a sense, but Jones said for the moment it only matters for the day.
"It's this year, that's all that matters," he said. "Nobody cares about what you did last year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.