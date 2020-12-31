Lakeview snaps Scotus' holiday dominance

But in a possession that lasted nearly a minute with under two minutes to go and down two points, Scotus missed three 3-pointers and a putback. Janssen grabbed the final miss and sprinted to the other hoop for a foul and the final points.

"It means a lot. These girls, I've been playing with them a long time and we've had these dreams for a long time," Korte said. "It's just amazing to go and make them a reality."

Lakeview held the lead the from late in the first quarter to the final buzzer and faced similar foul trouble but not to the same extent. Sophomore Josie Bentz picked up her third foul in the first quarter and sat the rest of the first half. Lakeview scored seven in a row with the game tied 9-9 with a layup by Maddi Vogt, Vogt 3 and Janssen jumper for a 16-11 advantage after the first eight minutes.

Grace Hatcher and Tori Osten covered Bentz's minutes, and Osten had a big bucket late in the first half when Scotus cut the lead to 25-22. Lakeview was up 27-24 at the half and 38-32 after three quarters on six straight points. Bentz made a free throw and a 3 then Vogt scored on a runner. More importantly, Scotus seniors and primary ball handlers Ava Kuhl and Kamryn Chohon were both whistled for their fourth fouls late in the third.