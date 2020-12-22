Lakeview wrestling collects bittersweet trophy

Lakeview wrestling took the runner-up position at the Duane Carlson Logan View Invite on Saturday. It's the second time this season following their own home invite that the Vikings walk away from a tournament with a team trophy.

The tournament ended a busy three-day stretch that included a win over Schuyler in a home dual on Thursday and a 4-1 showing at the Blair Duals the day after. If there was a bit of bad news, it was that despite collecting a team trophy, Lakeview did so with one individual champ and four runners-up.

Still, sending five wrestlers to finals matches to wrap up three events in 48 hours made for an encouraging stretch of competition even if there was a bitter taste for four members of the team.

"We were hoping to get a few more in the finals round, but we had some tough matchups there and it was kind of the end of a long stretch of wrestling. Overall on the day I was pleased, especially how we started considering a late turnaround," coach Jeff Bargen said. "I'm really proud of everything this weekend but a combination of tough matchups and running out of gas at the end of a long weekend probably held us back some."