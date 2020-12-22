Lakeview wrestling collects bittersweet trophy

Lakeview wrestling took the runner-up position at the Duane Carlson Logan View Invite on Saturday. It's the second time this season following their own home invite that the Vikings walk away from a tournament with a team trophy.
The tournament ended a busy three-day stretch that included a win over Schuyler in a home dual on Thursday and a 4-1 showing at the Blair Duals the day after. If there was a bit of bad news, it was that despite collecting a team trophy, Lakeview did so with one individual champ and four runners-up.
Still, sending five wrestlers to finals matches to wrap up three events in 48 hours made for an encouraging stretch of competition even if there was a bitter taste for four members of the team.
"We were hoping to get a few more in the finals round, but we had some tough matchups there and it was kind of the end of a long stretch of wrestling. Overall on the day I was pleased, especially how we started considering a late turnaround," coach Jeff Bargen said. "I'm really proud of everything this weekend but a combination of tough matchups and running out of gas at the end of a long weekend probably held us back some."
Logan Jaixen, Class B No. 5 at 138 pounds according to the NSWCA was the lone Lakeview winner on the day behind three pins and an 8-0 major decision shutout. He was joined in the final round by Owen Bargen (113), Kevin Dominguez (132), Landon Ternus (182) and Austen Smith (195).
Bargen picked up two pins and a 7-2 win in the semifinals before a hard-fought 2-0 loss to C-2 No. 2 Ely Olberding. The match was scoreless until 33 seconds into the third period when Olberding scored all the points he needed on a reversal.
Dominguez made the finals on a pin, a 1-0 second-period escape in the semis then dropped a 5-2 decision to Class C No. 4 Eli Vondra of Milford.
Ternus put himself in position for gold on three straight pins but was then denied the title by unbeaten Syracuse senior Burton Brandt in a a 17-1 technical fall.
Smith used two pins to qualify for the finals where he was tied 4-4 in the third period with No. 4 Hunter Oborny of Milford. He trailed 4-0 but then used a reversal and nearfall to tie it up. Oborny created a reversal of his own and eventually turned that into a pin.
Other medalists included Andon Stenger (126) and Brock Mahoney both in fourth (160). Milford took the team title over Lakeview by more than 60 points thanks to eight finalists and four winners.
Blair Duals Invitational
Lakeview defeated Norris 46-34, Glenwood (Iowa) 47-34, lost to Blair 47-18 and took down Fairbury 78-6 and Millard North 44-32.
Owen Bargen, Stenger and Dominguez were all a perfect 5-0. Stenger and Dominguez wrestled five times while Bargen won four and accepted a forfeit for his fifth victory.
Bargen picked up three pins and a 3-2 decision. Stenger pinned all five opponents in the first round. Dominguez had four pins and a 12-4 major decision.
Lakeview is 6-4 on the dual schedule and is off until New Year's Even for a dual at Aurora.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.