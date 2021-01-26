Lakeview wrestling wins Madison for fifth straight season

"It's kind of cool. I think the kids were pretty excited about winning it again," Bargen said. "We've been on quite of the run. We've been bringing home hardware just about everywhere we've gone this year besides Schuyler, and it's been like that the last few years. It's pretty uncommon for a team to do that. I don't know if they actually know what they've been involved in; it's been a fun run."

Lakeview set itself up for success with a roster that included 13 members that were fifth or better.

Stenger earned his way into the semifinals on two pins then defeated Class C No. 5 Dru Mueller of Logan View 7-1 on two takedowns, a reversal and a penalty point. In the final, he defeated No. 3 Gavin Dozler of Boone Central on a first-period takedown. He rode Dozler out in the second, was penalized for stalling in the third but never had his back exposed from the bottom.

Three straight pins earned Dominguez his title, the last of which came over Twin River's Jackson Strain in the first period. He found a takedown 47 seconds in and converted that to victory.