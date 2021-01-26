Lakeview wrestling wins Madison for fifth straight season

Not that his group has taken anything for advantage, but Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said there's a certain assumption for the Vikings when they load the bus for a weekend tournament. That assumption includes coming together for a team trophy following a first or second-place finish. It's become regular enough that Bargen hopes his team is enjoying every moment.
Lakeview did it again Friday at Madison, winning the Madison Invite with six finalists and four gold medals. It was the fifth year in a row the Vikings have won at the Dragons' home tournament.
That might lead some groups toward an attitude of entitlement. Yet, while Bargen might have been concerned about any indifference from the group prior to the event, the Vikings quickly quieted those fears and rose to the top of a tournament that featured the No.4 ranked tournament team in Class C and 15 ranked wrestlers among 11 other teams.
Lakeview's performance was good enough to rise above Logan View - one of the top teams in Class C. The Vikings had three more finalists and two more champs than the Raiders, vaulting to the top of the standings by 12 and 1/2 points.
Andon Stenger at 120 pounds, Kevin Dominguez at 132, Logan Jaixen at 138 and Landon Ternus at 182 all ended atop the podium. Owen Bargen (113) and Austen Smith (195) accepted silver medals.
"It's kind of cool. I think the kids were pretty excited about winning it again," Bargen said. "We've been on quite of the run. We've been bringing home hardware just about everywhere we've gone this year besides Schuyler, and it's been like that the last few years. It's pretty uncommon for a team to do that. I don't know if they actually know what they've been involved in; it's been a fun run."
Lakeview set itself up for success with a roster that included 13 members that were fifth or better.
Stenger earned his way into the semifinals on two pins then defeated Class C No. 5 Dru Mueller of Logan View 7-1 on two takedowns, a reversal and a penalty point. In the final, he defeated No. 3 Gavin Dozler of Boone Central on a first-period takedown. He rode Dozler out in the second, was penalized for stalling in the third but never had his back exposed from the bottom.
Three straight pins earned Dominguez his title, the last of which came over Twin River's Jackson Strain in the first period. He found a takedown 47 seconds in and converted that to victory.
Jaixen pinned three foes on his way to an 8-3 win over Class C No. 4 Roberto Valdivia of Logan View. Valdivia scored the first takedown and led 2-1 after the first period. An escape from the bottom and a takedown for Jaixen in the second put him ahead to stay. He added to his lead on two more takedowns in the third.
Ternus earned his first tournament gold of the season with three straight pins. He defeated No. 6 Richard Cleveland of Boon Central in the final following two takedowns and a three-point nearfall in the first. Ternus escaped the bottom in the second before finding a pin midway through the period.
Owen Bargen won by pin in the quarterfinals then scored a tough 8-7 decision over Class C No. 4 Jacob McGee of Logan View. Bargen won 7-6 while only allowing one reversal and four other points on stalling. He was denied gold by Carson Wood of Boone Central after leading the match 5-0 through the first two minutes. Wood completed a third-period comeback that included a reversal, two takedowns and a three-point nearfall for a 9-7 victory.
Smith won by pin and then 6-2 decision for the right to face unbeaten and Class C No. 2 Logan Booth of Logan View. Booth won 6-3 on two takedowns and a reversal.
Noah Wyatt was third at 106 during a 4-1 day that saw him suffer a pin in the semis then bounce back for wins of 4-0 and first-period fall. Fabian Recinos lost in the semis 4-3 then recovered for a 16-0 technical fall and 8-3 decision while taking third at 152. Yordi Dominguez lost in the quarterfinals then won three straight decisions on his way to bronze.
Landon Maschmeier had two pins and two losses for fourth place at 126. Levi Lutjelusche went 3-2 and was fifth, Hayden Johnston put together the same mark and was also fifth at 145, Erick Bellow went 2-2 and was fifth at heavyweight and Miguel Cullum went 1-3 for sixth at 160.
Pablo Tellez dropped two matches at 120, Gerber Recinos was 0-2 at 160, Juan Rodriguez lost both of his matches at 170 and Jose Castro did the same also at 170.
"Some of those guys that have been struggling for a little while have come on the last few weeks," Bargen said. "Then, our big-time scorers have been doing their thing. It's been a good combination, and hopefully, we can continue that going into conference."
Lakeview will return to the mat Wednesday in Albion to face Boone Central, the third-place team from the Madison Invite, and rival Scotus Central Catholic. The Vikings then travel to Adams Central for the Central Tournament on Saturday.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.