Langemeier, Hall eat up Lakeview boys again
Langemeier, Hall eat up Lakeview boys again

Lakeview Vikings

Schuyler seniors Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall scored 37 combined points in a 49-30 win over Lakeview in the first round of the holiday tournament last month.

Those twin towers took advantage of their size again and combined for 35 in a 51-34 Schuyler victory over Lakeview on Friday in Schuyler. 

Hall had 19 this time around on 5 of 10 shooting and 8 for 13 at the free throw line. Langemeier scored 16 and hit four 3-pointers.

Lakeview failed to score 10 or more points in any quarter until the fourth when it was already trailing 36-22. The Vikings shot 9 of 43 (21%), lost the rebounding battle by just five and had only one more turnover than the Warriors but could not contain Schuyler's senior duo.

After taking a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, Schuyler scored the first six points of the second and cruised to the win. Kolby Blaser had a team-high 10 points while Eli Osten and Adam Van Cleave both scored eight for Lakeview.

The Vikings fell to 2-15 with the loss and play Holdrege in the first round of the Central Tournament on Wednesday at home. Tip off is 5:30 p.m.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

