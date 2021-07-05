Large Friday crowd closes racing season

Miss Mead won one of four races with a purse of more than $10,000 on the weekend schedule. The 3-year-old ran three times in Columbus, won twice and sandwiched a runner-up showing between her two victories.

Fackler took her to the front of the first race of the season on June 11 and won by nearly nine lengths. The filly was back on the track nine days later and was second to Be Merry by 1 and 1/4 in an $8,470 claiming race. She hit the line first Friday in the $11,800 Columbus Breeder's Special Stakes and paid out $7,704 to trainer and owner Richard Bliss.

The parameters of the race, Nebraska 3-year-old fillies, limited the field to just her and two others. Faith Dawning was the favorite at less than even odds but came in third behind Miss Addisyn K and Miss Mead. Miss Mead's $13,799 total winnings topped the Columbus meet horse standings by more than $4,000.

Kamikaze Judge took the second race on Friday, a $13,000 Columbus Breeder's Special Stakes for 3-year-old Nebraska-bred colts and geldings. Ramos and Kamikaze Judge overtook Joey's Valentine down the stretch for a win by a length and one half and collected $7,800 for Landis Stables LLC. Kamikaze Judge went into the gate 3/10 and was one of just four favorites to win over the weekend.