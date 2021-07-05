Large Friday crowd closes racing season

Columbus Agricultural Park saw one of its largest crowds for horse racing in some time on Friday to help close out the final two days of the 2021 racing season.
Although full attendance figures weren't available, Columbus Exposition and Racing Member Dan Clarey suspected Friday's kickoff to a long holiday weekend, as well as some excitement about a casino announcement, helped bring local race fans to the track.
The racing handle on Friday included $54,437 in wagers at the track and a handle of $90,122 off track for the largest total of the season and the largest amount in several years.
Miss Mead led off the weekend with a win in Friday's first race and secured the largest total for winnings by any horse over 10 days of racing. Jockey Chris Fackler held off a late charge from Adrian Ramos to win the jockey title on the back of horses that earned just over $70,000 in prize money. David C. Anderson was the far and away winner in the trainer standings, and Lisa Dryer was the only owner to collect over $20,000 in winnings and stabled six winners overall, also the most of any owner at the meet.
"It was a good meet, it wasn't great, but we expected that. Friday was probably one of the best crowds we've had in years," Clarey said. "Saturday was a little hot, so it was so-so. We didn't see the bigger numbers we've seen in the past, but I think you can attribute that to the dates. We lost a little bit, but it was overall a good year."
Miss Mead won one of four races with a purse of more than $10,000 on the weekend schedule. The 3-year-old ran three times in Columbus, won twice and sandwiched a runner-up showing between her two victories.
Fackler took her to the front of the first race of the season on June 11 and won by nearly nine lengths. The filly was back on the track nine days later and was second to Be Merry by 1 and 1/4 in an $8,470 claiming race. She hit the line first Friday in the $11,800 Columbus Breeder's Special Stakes and paid out $7,704 to trainer and owner Richard Bliss.
The parameters of the race, Nebraska 3-year-old fillies, limited the field to just her and two others. Faith Dawning was the favorite at less than even odds but came in third behind Miss Addisyn K and Miss Mead. Miss Mead's $13,799 total winnings topped the Columbus meet horse standings by more than $4,000.
Kamikaze Judge took the second race on Friday, a $13,000 Columbus Breeder's Special Stakes for 3-year-old Nebraska-bred colts and geldings. Ramos and Kamikaze Judge overtook Joey's Valentine down the stretch for a win by a length and one half and collected $7,800 for Landis Stables LLC. Kamikaze Judge went into the gate 3/10 and was one of just four favorites to win over the weekend.
Judge on the Run took Saturday's first race, the $13,000 Columbus Maturity Matron Stakes for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares 3 years and older. Jason Eads and Judge on the Run started on the pole and edged out Mike Luark and Joy Forever by three-quarters for a $7,800 win to owner McKay Stables LLC. Judge on the Run was a 2/5 favorite.
Ramos captured his third and final win of the weekend in the saddle of Kenhedoit in Saturday's sixth race - the Nebraska HBPA Stallion Stakes. Kenhedoit edged past Dance Doctor at the start of the stretch run and came to the line with a lead of 1 and 3/4 for a win in the richest purse of the year - $15,000. Owner Craig Wulf collected $9,000 of that total.
The final race with a purse of $10,000 came in Saturday's eight race. The Independence Day Stakes featured a field of seven and a purse of $13,200. Bryan McNeil and Fayette Warrior won at 5/1 by nearly three lengths and earned a payday of $7,920 for owner and trainer James Compton.
Fackler ended his Columbus season with 12 wins, 10 seconds and 12 thirds for $70,565 in money produced. That was just about $1,500 more than Ramos. Standing on top in total wins was Scott Bethke with 13 and just over $13,000 in prize money.
Trainer David C. Anderson had 46 starts in the 10-day meet and parlayed that many entries into seven wins, nine runners-up and seven thirds. No other trainer had more than 25 entries nor produced more than $30,000. Anderson secured $48,697 for his owners.
Dreyer, like Anderson, used quantity to produce quality. She had horses in 19 races, edging out Anderson Racing LLC by three, won six times and had three thirds for $23,937.
Clarey can't say when racing returns to Ag Park next year for likely the final time ahead of the new track at the planned Harrah's Casino. Columbus had its first late spring/early summer meet in a generation to better lineup with the Nebraska racing calendar overall.
As Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island begin construction projects for casinos as well, what tracks are available when remains in question.
"We're just going to have to kind of wait and see who can run when next year," Clarey said. "Who can run while they're building and how it all plays out will make it a different and challenging year. We'll all get together later this year and figure next year out."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.