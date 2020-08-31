Lasso takes 13th at Kearney Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Lasso played one of her best rounds of golf on Friday at the Kearney Invite.

She shot an 83 to place 13th and lead Columbus High golf to an eight place team finish. The Discoverers shot a combined 373.

"All the girls finished strong again, in a very tough field," head coach Anne Robertson said. "The team continued to show progress, especially Sarah Lasso, who finished with a personal best 83."

Jacey Hughes carded an 89 to finish in 27th, Sarah Massman finished with a 100 for 39th place, Kaidence Spiegel shot a 101 for 41st and Josalyn Bice tallied a 121 for 56th.

North Platte placed first as a team with a score of 295, defeating Lincoln Southwest by 13 strokes. Lincoln Pius X finished third 326 points.

Beylee Steele led North Platte, shooting a 68 to finish first overall. Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X placed second with a 69.

Columbus High is in action next on Tuesday at the Lincoln Pius Shootout at Woodland Hills.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.