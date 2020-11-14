Late adversity too much for Flyers to overcome

"She set lots of records for us here at St. Francis," Korus said. "We have to find someone that's going to be consistent and that's going to get the ball to the people that need the ball."

Going into the offseason, Korus said he hopes to see his team get involved in league volleyball to get more court time. St. Francis will return four juniors and five sophomores.

"I think that really helps develop them as a player," Korus said. "Some of the younger ones, the ones that were really starting to step up, if they can get into league ball and take another level up, that would be great.

"They'll work hard. I know they'll come back during the summertime and give you everything they've got."

Korus also wanted to thank his assistant coaches Susan Lindsley, Tammy Classen and Haley Shrage

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

