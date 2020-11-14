Late adversity too much for Flyers to overcome

Humphrey St. Francis volleyball had goals of making another run to the state title match after coming up short in five sets last year. But a tough matchup with Falls City Sacred Heart and COVID adversity ended the season in the first round.
Sophomore hitter Kiley Wessel missed time in the final weeks because of quarantine and was absent all of the postseason until state. Senior libero Alissa Kosch wasn't as fortunate. She found out she had to stay away after the subdistrict round and wasn't available to go to Lincoln.
Complicating matters was a similar scenario for coach Dean Korus. But he didn't find out until a few hours before leaving for Lincoln the night before.
Adjustments to the roster and the coaching staff created a whirlwind of changes at the exact time of year when consistency is essential.
But despite falling short of another Saturday at state, Korus was proud of a 26-3 season that included a conference championship and the third state tournament in four years.
St. Francis only lost twice in the regular season - once to C-1 Wayne (24-9) and to C-2 No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (22-9).
"I thought we played a really nice season overall," Korus said. "I thought we would have had four or five losses by the end of the year, so going through and only having two up to the time of state, I was really proud of what the girls had accomplished."
This was the final season for five seniors - Allison Weidner, Olivia Wiese, Madison Howard, Peighton Eisenmenger and Alissa Kosch.
Korus said the loss of this senior group will be hard to fill next year.
"We lose a lot of starting positions and years of experience," he said. "That's going to take a while to build up again."
Weiner led HSF in kills with 235, but the Flyers bring back other talented hitters. Wessel recorded 214 kills, junior Kelly Pfeifer finished with 145, junior Kaylee Stricklin tallied 84 and sophomore Tessa Detts added 61.
Running it all was Eisenmenger at the setter position. Her graduation will likely be the one that will have the most lasting effect on St. Francis hopes to make it three years in a row at state.
"She set lots of records for us here at St. Francis," Korus said. "We have to find someone that's going to be consistent and that's going to get the ball to the people that need the ball."
Going into the offseason, Korus said he hopes to see his team get involved in league volleyball to get more court time. St. Francis will return four juniors and five sophomores.
"I think that really helps develop them as a player," Korus said. "Some of the younger ones, the ones that were really starting to step up, if they can get into league ball and take another level up, that would be great.
"They'll work hard. I know they'll come back during the summertime and give you everything they've got."
Korus also wanted to thank his assistant coaches Susan Lindsley, Tammy Classen and Haley Shrage
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
