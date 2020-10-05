Lawrence placed 10th at Columbus Invite

Noah Lawrence led the Columbus High boys in Friday's home cross country invite, finishing in 10th place with a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds. His performance propelled the Discoverers to a fourth-place team finish out of five teams.

Joe McFarland placed 16th with a 17:40, Brandon Urkoski came in 19th with a 17:58, Carter Braun took 32nd with a 19:44, Alex Ienn ran a 19:48 for 33rd and Cooper Duranski finished in 34th with a 19:52.

Maggie Luebbe led the Columbus High girls with a 12th-place finish after running a 21:37. CHS finished in third as a team out of four squads.

Liberty Larsen came in 15th with a 22:15, Trinity Tuls finished in 24th with a 23:40, Jenna Warner placed 25th with a 24:10, Amy Hernandez took 26th with a 24:18, Grace Holys came in 28th with a 24:34 and Gabby Leija ran a 24:48 for 30th.

"Another solid day of running for most of our kids," head coach Dave Licari said. "We had 37 that ran the same course five weeks ago and 26 of those ran faster today. Obviously, we love to see the progression. There was really good competition with Fremont being the No. 1 ranked team in both boys and girls. Our runners had a great past nine days of practice and it showed. We need to keep building that toward the district meet."