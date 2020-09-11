Lawrence places fourth at Columbus Invite

Noah Lawrence continued his successful season on Thursday at the Columbus High Cross Country Invite at Lutjelusche Course finishing in the top five for the second meet in a row.
He placed fourth with a time of 17:40 leading the Discoverers to a fourth-place team finish out of six teams.
Senior Joe McFarland finished sixth with a time of 17:47, Brandon Urkoski placed 15th with a 18:22, Alex Ienn ran a 19:45 for 36th, Cooper Duranski took 49th with a time of 20:11 and Jed Johnson finished 52nd with a 20:41.
Maggie Luebbe led the CHS girls with a 15th place finish and a time of 22:18.
Liberty Larsen finished in 17th with a 22:40, Gabby Leija placed 27th with a 23:50, Trinity Tuls placed 35th with a 24:12, Jenna Warner ran a 24:58 for 38th, Amy Hernandez took 39th with a 25:07 and Brooke Wickens placed 43rd with a 26:08.
The Discoverer girls finished fifth as a team out of five teams.
"It was a near perfect day weatherwise for distance running," head coach Dave Licari said. "First time Lutjelusche has ever been a full 3.1 miles as we added .03 to make it an official 3.1. Our top three boys Noah, Joe and Brandon ran really strong races today.
"Brandon ran between 14-17 for most of the race but had very strong 2nd and 3rd miles to get himself a medal. Pleased that we had two girls, Maggie Luebbe and Liberty Larsen, in the 22's today. Some of the kids ran faster today on a longer, tougher course than they did at Boone Central last week."
Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk won the meet with a 17:04, leading Norfolk to a first-place team finish.
Britt Prince of Elkhorn North won for the girls with a 20:37 and Norfolk took first as a team with the third, fourth and fifth place runners.
Columbus High is in action next on Thursday at the Norfolk Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
