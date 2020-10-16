Lawrence punches ticket to state

Sophomore Noah Lawrence chose the perfect time to break the 17-minute mark in Thursday's A-4 District Championship at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.

The sophomore ran 16:55 for eighth place to earn a spot in the state championship in Kearney on Friday.

"Noah ran a great race, many of the runners started out too fast, Noah stayed at about 20th place through a mile and a half," head coach Dave Licari said. "He then really started to go eventually working his way up to eighth."

This will be Lawrence's first time at the state meet. Lawrence is the only Columbus High runner to qualify for state, but six of seven boys and four of the seven girls ran season-best times.

Joe McFarland came in 19th with a 17:31, Brandon Urkoski took 24th with a 17:57, Carter Braun placed 34th with a 18:36, Alex Ienn finished 37th with an 18:59, Heath Dahlke placed 38th with a 19:08 and Cooper Duranski tan a 20:00 for 42nd.

The girls were led by Maggie Luebbe who ran a 21:20 for 18th place.

Liberty Larsen came in 19th with a 21:21, Trinity Tuls finished 34th with a 23:21, Jenna Warner placed 36th with a 23:32, Gabby Leija took 38th with an 24:10, Amy Hernandez ran a 24:46 for 40th and Anna Ragonese finished in 42nd with a 25:05.