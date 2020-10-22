Lawrence sets high goals for state

"He has a great work ethic and attitude, which is what you see in most athletes who are at or near the top of their sport. I really believe that he's only scratching the surface of what he can be as a runner for CHS."

Lawrence admits that this week feels a little different, and he is having to prepare mentally as well as physically.

"I'm a bit nervous for it, but I'm excited and can't wait," he said. "I just keep on focusing on school and not think about it too much and just relax until I get there. We're not going as hard. We want to make sure I'm feeling good for Friday."

Coming into the season, Lawrence said he felt that if he broke 17 minutes that making it to state was a realistic goal. He was one of just 20 runners in Class A district meets to break the 17-minute mark with a time of 16:55.

His time was the 17th fastest out of all Class A runners and the 36th fastest time in the state out of all runners for all classes.

"Making state was a goal," Lawrence said. "I really just wanted to (break 17 minutes) and it helped me get to state. ...I felt it was realistic. By the first meet I was close to it, so I just kept working to it."