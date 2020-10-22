Lawrence sets high goals for state

Columbus High sophomore Noah Lawrence was introduced to running at an early age by his mother, Liz. Once he was in seventh grade, he started competing in cross country.
Lawrence admitted he wasn't very good when he first started, but by track season of his seventh-grade year started to find his stride.
"In seventh grade, I wasn't the best," he said. "But by track I was alright."
The decision to pursue cross country seems to have been the right choice as the sophomore broke 17 minutes at the A-4 district at Pioneers Park in Lincoln to place eighth and qualify for state.
Last year, Lawrence made varsity as a freshman and was running in the 17-minute range. Coming into his second year, he wanted to improve enough to race at state.
"After last year at districts, when we didn't make it as a team, and we only had one qualify, I really wanted to know what that felt like," he said.
Head coach Dave Licari expected big things out of his second-year runner, but even he admitted he was surprised by just how much Lawrence improved from a year ago.
Licari saw the potential last year and expects to see the sophomore take another step towards reaching that potential on Friday.
"Noah had a really good season from start to finish, no ups and downs, which many times you will see with a younger runner," Licari said. "You could see his potential as a freshman, but I think he made an even bigger jump than I thought he would this year.
"He has a great work ethic and attitude, which is what you see in most athletes who are at or near the top of their sport. I really believe that he's only scratching the surface of what he can be as a runner for CHS."
Lawrence admits that this week feels a little different, and he is having to prepare mentally as well as physically.
"I'm a bit nervous for it, but I'm excited and can't wait," he said. "I just keep on focusing on school and not think about it too much and just relax until I get there. We're not going as hard. We want to make sure I'm feeling good for Friday."
Coming into the season, Lawrence said he felt that if he broke 17 minutes that making it to state was a realistic goal. He was one of just 20 runners in Class A district meets to break the 17-minute mark with a time of 16:55.
His time was the 17th fastest out of all Class A runners and the 36th fastest time in the state out of all runners for all classes.
"Making state was a goal," Lawrence said. "I really just wanted to (break 17 minutes) and it helped me get to state. ...I felt it was realistic. By the first meet I was close to it, so I just kept working to it."
Lawrence is familiar with the state course at Kearney having run it at the conference meet two weeks ago. Licari hopes that experience gives Lawrence an edge over some of his competitors.
"The state meet is such a different animal," he said. "Noah ran well at our conference meet on the same course two weeks ago, so he's familiar with the course layout. He's also physically and mentally in a good place, so that will help him Friday. "
Now that he has achieved the goal of making it to state, Lawrence is raising the bar once again.
The sophomore is aiming for a finish in the top 20. If districts are any indication, the top 20 is well within his reach. It would also be quite the springboard for the next two seasons.
"It would show that I have a lot of room to improve and that I can do even better next year and the year after," Lawrence said.
Lawrence will race at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
