Lawrence's strong finish leads to 24th place

Columbus High sophomore Noah Lawrence admitted to being nervous the night before the state championship, but said the anxiousness faded as soon as the gun went off.

Friday was Lawrence's first appearance at the state meet, but his relative inexperience never showed. The Discoverer handled the pressure and stuck to his game plan.

"I felt amazing," Lawrence said. "It made me feel really happy and I was really excited."

Lawrence used a similar strategy at state that he employed at districts. He started the race by hanging back for the first mile before picking up the pace and catching runners in the second half.

He was 54th at at the 1.25-mile mark, 29th after two miles and was able to pass five more competitors in the last mile to finish in 24th with a time of 16 minutes, 42 seconds.

Coming into the race head coach Dave Licari said he was hoping to see Lawrence finish in the top 30.

"He ran an outstanding race," head coach Dave Licari said. "He ran just as he had planned. (It was) pretty much the same tactic he used at the district meet. He hung back a little for the first mile and a quarter and then really pushed."