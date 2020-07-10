Legion Baseball Youth Clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Legion baseball will be offering a skills camp at Pawnee Park Legion Field on Monday and Tuesday.

The cost of the camp is $25 and is for incoming players in third through ninth grade. Third through fifth graders start the day and go from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sixth through ninth graders follow at 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Registration for the camp can be found on the link at the top of the Columbus American Legion Baseball web page.

Campers must also print, fill out and bring along the Legion Baseball Insurance waiver form and COVID-19 Participant Waiver Found on the same web page.

Players should bring along their own glove, cap, pants, bat, helmet and any water or sports drinks.

