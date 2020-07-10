You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Legion Baseball Youth Clinic
View Comments
alert

Legion Baseball Youth Clinic

{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion Baseball
Copyright American Legion

Columbus Legion baseball will be offering a skills camp at Pawnee Park Legion Field on Monday and Tuesday. 

The cost of the camp is $25 and is for incoming players in third through ninth grade. Third through fifth graders start the day and go from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sixth through ninth graders follow at 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Registration for the camp can be found on the link at the top of the Columbus American Legion Baseball web page.

Campers must also print, fill out and bring along the Legion Baseball Insurance waiver form and COVID-19 Participant Waiver Found on the same web page.

Players should bring along their own glove, cap, pants, bat, helmet and any water or sports drinks.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Colten Korth earns win in relief as Lakeview Seniors come back from 4-0 deficit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News