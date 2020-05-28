You are the owner of this article.
Legion sign up set for Sunday
Legion sign up set for Sunday

Cornerstone Seniors

Alex Ritzdorf makes a move to the plate during a relief appearance in a Cornerstone Insurance Seniors game last season.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

As detailed Thursday in the pages of The Telegram sports section, Legion baseball will have at least a partial season in Columbus this summer.

Those players interested to participate must sign up and return their registration and waiver at an event this Sunday. Legion officials will be gathering the forms at 2 p.m. at Pawnee Park Field on Sunday. The forms can be download from ColumbusLegionBaseball.com and brought to the event.

For questions or assistance please contact Post 84 Baseeball Supervisor Brad Hansen at 402-910-0454. Practices begin the next day in accordance with Governor Pete Ricketss health guidelines and the first games will be played on June 18.

Thus far, Senior and Junior Blues schedules have been finalized. Senior and Junior Reds are still in the process.

