Limited lodge stays return to Mahoney, Fort Robinson

LINCOLN, Neb. – Limited overnight lodging at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge and the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge will return July 30.

This is part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s continuing effort to restore park opportunities and amenities while protecting the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Starting July 30 and continuing until further notice, lodge rooms will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts. No early arrivals or late checkouts will be allowed. Any new reservations are subject to availability, and a minimum two-night stay will be required for new reservations.

Lodge rooms will not be available Sunday through Wednesday nights to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfection between guest stays.

Holders of existing lodge room reservations will be contacted by park staff to discuss how those reservations are affected.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer during their stay. The number of linens available will be limited to control laundry, so guests are asked to conserve or reuse linens during their stay.