Lingenfelter survives scary wreck

Nick Lingenfelter made history on Thursday at US 30 Speedway, but not in the way he hoped.
There were about 11 laps remaining in the Sprint Car A Feature when disaster struck, Lingenfelter's car hit the front wall and went flying toward the fence closest to the fans.
Owner Bobby Lincoln has been apart of the track for 35 years when his father first built it. Thursday was the first time in the track's history that a car went airborne on the side next to the grandstands.
Fortunately for Lingenfelter, and those in attendance, no one was seriously injured.
"1985 my father built this race track," Lincoln said. "For 35 years you sit there and you wonder if he built it strong enough to catch a racecar like they're supposed to. We found out the answer was yes."
The driver from Plainview said the moments leading up to the crash felt like time was going at a snail's pace. Once he realized he couldn't stop the crash he braced for impact.
"The events leading up to it seem like they're in slow motion," Lingenfelter said. "It seems like you have time to think about and remember everything that was happening up to that point. In that case, the crash and the rollover was just as fast for me as it was for everybody else."
Lingenfelter isn't entirely sure what caused the accident. He has video from the inside of his car and has seen video from fans, but can't conclude what made him lose control.
"I've tried to replay that over a few times," Lingenfelter said. "It helps having video from some of the people in the crowd to see or hear if anything unique happened.
"There really wasn't anything that helped me out from that standpoint. It started in turn three on the other side of the track."
Lingenfelter said his best guess is that it was something mechanical and is working on the car to resolve the problem.
He also wanted to give thanks to the medical staff that responded immediately after the accident and made sure he was healthy.
Lingenfelter's stock car also only sustained minor damage.
"I've seen much worse," he said. "I feel like I got away with it in a way. I've seen a lot of other drivers in a similar case get either personally injured or have severe damage to their cars."
He also wanted to thank his crew of Ron, Ryan, Peyton and Becca Lingenfelter for helping him strap into the Sprint Car, which helped keep him safe.
Lingenfelter wasn't the only drive that survived a scary crash on Thursday. Spencer Galaway went from winning the Hobby Stock division two weeks ago to a rollover crash in the A Feature on Thursday, but also managed to leave without any significant injuries.
In the first lap of the Hobby Stock A Feature, he only made it around the second turn when he glanced back to see another car coming straight for him.
"I tried to turn left and got away from it, but it was too late and it was right there," Galloway said.
The car collided with Galloway, sending his car tumbling.
It was the first time he had ever rolled a car during a race. Galloway said he tried to remain calm during the accident.
"At that point, I realized this is going to suck," he said. "It seems like an eternity up in the air, but I was able to let go to the steering wheel and try to stay limp and let my safety equipment do its job."
Galloway's car suffered some body damage, but he hopes to have it ready to race before Thursday.
The Sprint Car A Feature was cut short, but enough of the race had finished to crown an official winner - Stuart Snyder. It was Snyder's first win of the season at US 30.
Brian Osantowski finished first in the Sport Mod division. The win was Osantowski's fourth of the season in Columbus in four A Feature races.
Dylan Smith crossed the finish line first in the Stock Car division for his second victory of the season.
Last year's national champion, Jeff Ware picked up his second victory in the Hobby Stock division.
"The night, in general, was awesome," Lincoln said. "We're on an uptrend. I really thought the COVID was going to hurt, but it really hasn't. ...I just want to thank all the fans for staying with us last Thursday night."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
